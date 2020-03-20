|
|
Helen Rose (Winbolt) Seevers, 81, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in her home.
Helen was born June 30, 1938 to Robert Leroy and Rose Helen (Barta) Winbolt in Havens. She attended a one room school near Central City and graduated in 1955 from Broken Bow High School
Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. She enjoyed her friends and sewing with others. All of her family and many of her friends have slept under a quilt she sewed with Love. She enjoyed walking and being outside. She liked going for coffee and belonged to her "55" Club.
Helen worked as a mom first and foremost, but she got paid for working as a bookkeeper for Ben Franklin's Store and worked in the BBHS Library. She also spent many years working for Mac and Jeff at McMeen Physical Therapy. After retiring from McMeens she helped Mark Phillips at Central IT and helped her daughter at J & J Accounting. She was a 4-H leader, a Girl Scout leader, Methodist Circle leader. She had many nieces and nephews who spent some of their summers with her at her household and enjoyed baking cinnamon rolls in which everyone always loved.
Helen was a wonderful mom, grammy, aunt, sister, daughter, and friend to all. She herself lived through rheumatic fever, tonsillitis, Fuch's dystropy, vertebrae fusion, heart value replacement, two cornea transplants, bulbar palsay and ALS. She was the proud mom to four children and lived in the Broken Bow community after graduation until her death.
Helen is survived by her children Susan (Gary) Glandon of Kearney, Joanna (Gary) Cook of Berwyn, Nancy (Keith) Imholte of Miramar Beach, Fla. and Kevin Seevers of North Platte; grandchildren Skylar (finance Tori Klaus) Glandon, Josh Cook (Finance Lindsay Divan), Geoff (Desirei) Cook, Brittney Imholte, Makenna Imholte, Nickolas Seevers (Cory Rowan), Nicole Alexandra Cool, Trey Seevers and Colten Seevers; four great-grandchildren; brother Swede (Robert) and sister-in-law Dottie Winbolt of Omaha; many nieces and nephews as well as other family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Robert Leroy and Rose (Barta) Winbolt; brothers Ivan Winbolt; Harry Winbolt and sister-in-law Donna; sisters Evelyn Winbolt and Leila and brother-in-law Dale Horner; grandchildren Jeremy Reicks and Jessica Cook; and a dear, special and loving aunt who helped raise her, Sophia Barta.
A private family service will be held Monday, March 23 at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with ten family members only being able to attend with Pastor Tim Petersen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are for school supplies for the children of the-not-so- fortunate. To view the live feed Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. link to http://www.youtube.com/c/BowEFC/live .
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 22 from 1-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Interment will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
An online register book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary/Arnold Funeral Home/Mullen Funeral Home will comply with the CDC and the State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 26, 2020