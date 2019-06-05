Henry "Dale" Thomas, 84, of Berwyn, Neb. died Friday, June 1, 2019 at the Burwell Community Care Home in Burwell.



Funeral services will be Friday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Broken Bow. A visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 5-7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the St Joseph Catholic Church.



Henry "Dale" Thomas was born on Sept. 30, 1934, at Litchfield to Henry and Marie (Tondreau) Thomas.



Dale grew up in the Goose Valley area where his parents purchased a farm in 1942. He attended grade school at Goose Valley and his first two years of high school at Berwyn and his junior and senior year at Ansley, where he graduated. Shortly after graduation he joined the service where he spent most of his time at Fort Bliss, Texas After being discharged he returned to Berwyn where his parents had moved in 1952.



He began his career in retail working in the Hesteds Store in Broken Bow. In 1958, he married Joanna Dunkel, and for the next seven years they moved around in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado while he continued to work for Hesteds. During this time Dale and Joanna were blessed with one daughter, Debbie.



In 1967, he resigned from Hesteds and moved to San Francisco, Calif. where he worked for a chain store for one year. After deciding California wasn't for him, he and nine others invested and started Cloth World Stores. He managed the store in Colorado for several years before returning to Nebraska.



Later in life he married Linda Good and Meriam Sawyer. The last few years of his life he lived alone in his home in Berwyn. During these years he continued to enjoy his friendship with Meriam, her children and grandchildren.



Dale is survived by his daughter Debbie (Warren) Jackson of Valentine and four grandchildren Michaela, Savannah, Katelynn and Brennann. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Arrangements are by Goviers Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Published in Custer County Chief on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary