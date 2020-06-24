Herbert (Herb) Deaver, 91, formerly of Broken Bow, Neb., went to be with the Lord Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island surrounded by loved ones.
Herb Deaver was born Nov. 3, 1928, the only child of Elizabeth (Garniss) and Clyde Deaver. He grew up and lived his whole life in the Weissert and Central Nebraska area, except for the two years he spent in Korea.
Herb attended the Round Valley School through the 10th grade and was known to run around with the Peterson twins and the Govier brothers. Lifelong friendships that endured along with many others.
On Aug. 18, 1957 he was united in marriage to Leona Louise Seevers at the United Methodist Church in Merna. The couple had two children, both born in Grand Island, and raised on the family dairy farm east of Broken Bow.
Herb enjoyed farm life and working alongside his wife for the 35 years that they milked cows together. Even after selling the farm and moving to Broken Bow in 1992, they both worked at Custer Care together. Herb drove people around to various appointments while Leona worked in the office.
In his early years, Herb loved playing ball, bowling and roller skating – he could dance on those roller skates!
He also enjoyed playing cards at the community card parties and with his buddies and was hard to beat in a game of pool or snooker. Even after long days in the hay field and milking he would play catch with his kids. Robb had to learn to count very early in life so they could have four to play pitch during those long winter nights on the farm.
Herb was a life-long Husker football fan and enjoyed watching most sporting events on TV especially baseball, football and ladies' Husker volleyball!
The Deaver family didn't go on summer vacations with all of those cows to milk, but they always enjoyed a day at the Burwell Rodeo each summer. Herb and Leona also got to enjoy a trip to Memorial Stadium a few years ago with Robb and Denise for old time sake!
As much as Herb was a loving husband and father, he was also a much-loved and ornery grandfather. He would always take the time to make pancakes, tell stories or share a bowl of sherbert with those grandkids. You just didn't want to turn your back on him or you might get pinched. You always knew he was up to something when you saw that twinkle in his eyes!
Herb was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by Leona, his loving wife of 62 years. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law,Denise and Mark Lucht of St. Paul and son Robb Deaver of Grand Island. Other survivors include grandchildren Daniel, Madison, Megan and Delaney Lucht and Alex Deaver.
He was preceded in death by four infant grandchildren Jacob Lucht and Jonathan, Elizabeth, and Nathan Deaver.
A funeral service with family and close friends will be Thursday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Rev. Mel Shepherd officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert, Neb.
Anyone willing or wanting to wear overalls or denim, this will be considered appropriate attire.
Memorials are suggested to the Weissert Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska, with 75 percent capacity allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Herb Deaver was born Nov. 3, 1928, the only child of Elizabeth (Garniss) and Clyde Deaver. He grew up and lived his whole life in the Weissert and Central Nebraska area, except for the two years he spent in Korea.
Herb attended the Round Valley School through the 10th grade and was known to run around with the Peterson twins and the Govier brothers. Lifelong friendships that endured along with many others.
On Aug. 18, 1957 he was united in marriage to Leona Louise Seevers at the United Methodist Church in Merna. The couple had two children, both born in Grand Island, and raised on the family dairy farm east of Broken Bow.
Herb enjoyed farm life and working alongside his wife for the 35 years that they milked cows together. Even after selling the farm and moving to Broken Bow in 1992, they both worked at Custer Care together. Herb drove people around to various appointments while Leona worked in the office.
In his early years, Herb loved playing ball, bowling and roller skating – he could dance on those roller skates!
He also enjoyed playing cards at the community card parties and with his buddies and was hard to beat in a game of pool or snooker. Even after long days in the hay field and milking he would play catch with his kids. Robb had to learn to count very early in life so they could have four to play pitch during those long winter nights on the farm.
Herb was a life-long Husker football fan and enjoyed watching most sporting events on TV especially baseball, football and ladies' Husker volleyball!
The Deaver family didn't go on summer vacations with all of those cows to milk, but they always enjoyed a day at the Burwell Rodeo each summer. Herb and Leona also got to enjoy a trip to Memorial Stadium a few years ago with Robb and Denise for old time sake!
As much as Herb was a loving husband and father, he was also a much-loved and ornery grandfather. He would always take the time to make pancakes, tell stories or share a bowl of sherbert with those grandkids. You just didn't want to turn your back on him or you might get pinched. You always knew he was up to something when you saw that twinkle in his eyes!
Herb was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by Leona, his loving wife of 62 years. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law,Denise and Mark Lucht of St. Paul and son Robb Deaver of Grand Island. Other survivors include grandchildren Daniel, Madison, Megan and Delaney Lucht and Alex Deaver.
He was preceded in death by four infant grandchildren Jacob Lucht and Jonathan, Elizabeth, and Nathan Deaver.
A funeral service with family and close friends will be Thursday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Rev. Mel Shepherd officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert, Neb.
Anyone willing or wanting to wear overalls or denim, this will be considered appropriate attire.
Memorials are suggested to the Weissert Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska, with 75 percent capacity allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 24 to Jul. 5, 2020.