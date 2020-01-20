|
Hilbert "Glen" Buchta, 95, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Center.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, with Pastor Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be in the Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell at a later date. Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. with family greeting 6-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Memorials are suggested to Gideons International.
Hilbert "Glen" Buchta was born Dec. 31, 1924 to Hilbert and Grace (Deeter) Buchta in Polk County, Neb.. His grade school education was in a one-room school where, being the bright student he was, his teacher let him advance the grades more quickly than normal. He graduated high school at Silver Creek with the class of 1941 at the age of 16. He then enrolled at the University of Nebraska.
With the country at war, Glen tried to enlist in the Army Air Force before his 18th birthday (in 1942) but the rules had changed and the army was not taking 17-year-olds. He finished his first year of college and helped his dad on the farm until he was drafted in August of 1943. His army career took him all over the United States and trained him as an airplane mechanic. He was discharged on March 8, 1946. He remained proud of his military service and was a life-long member of American Legion.
Glen returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering in January of 1949. He went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service, a job he held until he retired in 1980. The majority of those years (1949-1972) were in McCook with the last few being in Grand Island. However, his desire to help people and adventure for travel also took him to Vietnam, Tunisia, and Somalia for various lengths of time to work on developing conservation projects.
Glen was married to Opal Steinhausen on May 20, 1949 in Lincoln. To this marriage, three children were born - Karl, Karen and Gary. While in Tunisia they adopted another son, Greg.
Glen's "second career" was working for Tilley's Sprinkler Systems and he installed and serviced sprinkler systems in both Grand Island and Broken Bow. He continued with this job until he was about 80.
The couple moved to their new home south of Broken Bow in 1993 where they enjoyed gardening and a variety of small animals. Glen delighted in taking produce and sometimes animals to the Farmers Market in Broken Bow for many years. He was a certified Master Gardener. Other hobbies included hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Glen loved his family and his work but most of all he loved God. He was a "working" member of American Baptist churches in McCook, Grand Island and Broken Bow as well as giving service to the Nebraska state organization. Gideons International was an organization he participated in in all 3 towns as well as in Vietnam, giving out many Bibles. Early mornings he could be found reading his Bible or on his knees in prayer. He rarely missed a church service or prayer meeting. His table prayers were not just for the food but for all the family members.
Glen will be greatly missed by his wife Opal; sons Karl (Sandra) Buchta of Chappell, Gary (Susan) of Spring, Texas and Greg of Grand Island and daughter Karen (Marty) of Broken Bow; grandchildren Shari (Marty) Hegland, Tami Graf, Troy Bredthauer, Lance (Shu) Bredthauer, Brooke Bredthauer, Kelsey (Riley) Shay, Jason Buchta, Michelle (Ryan) Holicky and Haven Buchta; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and sister Jane Schloz of Olympia, Wash.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 23, 2020