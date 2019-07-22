Horace M. Nelson, 85, of Thedford, Neb., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the North Platte Care Center in North Platte.



Funeral services will be Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Thedford with Pastor Ron Masten officiating. Burial will be in the Dunning Cemetery in Dunning with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Family.



Visitation will be Sunday, July 21 from 1-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and on Monday, July 22, 8:30 to service time at the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Thedford. Govier Brothers Mortuary/Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.



Horace Mickle Nelson was born Sept. 17, 1933 to Jesse and Alice (Brakeman) Nelson near Ansley. Horace was raised in Ansley, and moved to Thedford when he was 16.



Horace joined the Army in 1953 to 1955. After the Army he worked for the Nebraska National Forest Service.



On April 28, 1956, Horace married Fern Saner in Dunning. To this union four children were born: Michael Horace Nelson, Diana Lynn Nelson (died six months later), Linda Irene Nelson Kennedy and Eric Brian Nelson.



Horace and his family moved to California for a brief time in 1958. Horace shingled houses with his brothers-in-law. The family moved back to Thedford after the death of their daughter Diana Lynn.



Horace went to work for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads in 1960s. While working for the Department of Roads Horace mowed lawns and dug graves. Horace retired from the State of Nebraska Department of Roads after 38 years. After retiring Horace worked for the Bookmobile and then Hodges Conoco driving a tank wagon which he loved. Horace enjoyed going to Rosebud.



Horace is preceded in death by his daughter Diana Lynn; parents Jesse and Alice; stepdad Shorty Parker; brothers Charles "Bud" Harry Nelson and Kenneth "Red" Max Nelson; and sister JoAnne Sylvia Nelson McKenzie.



Horace is survived by wife Fern Nelson of Thedford; children Mike (Diana) Nelson of Thedford, Linda (Harold) Kennedy of Casper, Wyo. and Eric (Tamara) Nelson of St. Libory; eleven grandchildren Brandon Nelson, Brandy Hart, Aaron Nelson, Tera Sedustine, Derek Petersen, Bryan Petersen, Kaden Kennedy, Brady Kennedy, Karson Kennedy, Tianna Nelson and Devin Nelson; and four great-grandchildren. Published in Custer County Chief on July 25, 2019