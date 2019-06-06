Howard Merlin Teuscher, 79, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.



Howard was born Jan. 14, 1940 in Clearmont, Mo. He was raised on the family farm in Braddyville, Iowa. In his early years he rode a mule to pull bales of hay in the barn. He had a pet goat that was known to scare away salesmen that came to the farm.



After graduating from Clearmont High School, Howard served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961.



After the Army, Howard worked as a shoe salesman, insurance salesman and at Earl May (where he learned to eat "HOT" peppers) before settling into his career as an Omaha Police officer on motorcycle patrol.



He met Barbara Jean Line at Methodist ER while working 2nd shift. Howard and Barb were married Nov. 20, 1966.



During their life together they gardened and traveled on their motorcycle and in their eighteen-wheeler while raising two sons, Chris Teuscher and Tom Barker.



Howard retired from the Omaha Police Department in 1990 and moved to Broken Bow where he tended a large garden, raised purebred cattle, worked the family farm and also at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Howard has been a member of the Masonic bodies since 1969. He was a past Master of the Plum Lodge #285 in Siam, Iowa; a member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Omaha; a member of the Custer Masonic Lodge #148; Tehema Shrine; Eastern Star #164; and Loup Valleys Shrine Club.



Howard is survived by his wife Barbara Jean (Line) Teuscher of Broken Bow; sons Christopher and Julie (wife) Teuscher and Tom and Liz (wife) Barker of Omaha; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Kenneth Van Fosson and Dennis Gray; and many nieces and nephews.



Howard is preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Lucille; sisters Shirley Van Fosson and Mary Beth Gray; two infant daughters; and Barbara's parents Tom and Margarite Line.



Funeral services were Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Masonic Temple (501 South 11th Street) in Broken Bow with Minister Kathy Salts PMA officiating. Burial was in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Military Honors. A visitation was Wednesday, June 5 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with family greeting 6-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Tehama Shrine Transportation or Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.



Govier Brothers are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on June 13, 2019