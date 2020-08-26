Howard "Ray" Richard Raymond, 87, of Madison, Ala. peacefully passed away August 25, 2020.
Howard was born July 18, 1933 in Broken Bow and retired from the U.S. Army after 26 years where he reached the rank of Warrant Officer III.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Marlene Raymond; parents Harland and Maxine Raymond; and sisters Glea Pracht and Marilyn Gray.
Survivors include sister Mary Ellen (Howard Hitt) of Burley, Idaho; his four children Scott Raymond of Orlando, Fla., Dee Ann Cypert (David) of Madison, Ala., Bruce Raymond of Madison, Ala. and Bob Raymond of Plano, Texas; four grandchildren Reese Mitchell (Shanna), Cassie Mitchell, Matt Raymond and Samantha Cypert; one great-grandchild Skylar Mendez; one sister-in-law Carol McAlhaney, of Blair; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28th at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison, Ala. The funeral will follow at the church with the Rev. Alan Weatherly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in charity to the Army Emergency Relief (AER) - Soldiers Helping Soldiers (www.armyemergencyrelief.org
), or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (https://www.npcf.us/
).