Ila Ann (Jenseb) Dailey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ila Ann (Jensen) Dailey, 86, of Arnold, Neb. passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Quality Senior Villages in Broken Bow.

Ila was born March 17, 1934 in a country home between Maxwell and Curtis to John and Viola (Nelsen)Jensen. She graduated from Brady High School in 1951.

Ila married Earl Dailey on April 20, 1952 in Yuma, Ariz. at 5 a.m.

After Earl finished his years of service in 1952 from the Army they moved back to Nebraska.

In 1958 Earl and Ila added a son Dennis Eugene Dailey. They lived between Callaway and Cozad for 15 years before moving back to the Arnold area. In 1979 they moved to their present home in Arnold.

Ila went to Kearney State College and received her teacher's certificate Ila taught K-8 at a country school on Red Fern Table for ten years and finished her teaching career at Arnold Public School where she taught kindergarten for 22 years. Ila loved her many years of teaching and all of her students (little people).

Ila was very active in the community and enjoyed going with the Red Hat ladies on adventures. She also played in many card groups. Ila enjoyed collecting bells.

Ila is survived by her husband Earl of 68 years; brother-in-law Gayle Miller of Kearney; sister-in-law Ester Webster of North Platte; brother-in-law Donald Dailey of Arnold; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and foreign exchange student Karen Kjems Lyngvad from Denmark.

Ila was preceded in death by her son Dennis; parents; sister Ruby and husband Bob Sailor; sister Margie Miller; brother Harold Jensen; brothers-in-law Earl Webster and Kenneth Dailey; and sisters-in-law Beverly Dailey and Katherine Armstrong.
Private family services will be held Thursday, May 14 in Arnold with Pastors Ben Eickhoff and Frank Scott officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in the Arnold Cemetery.

A visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home.
Due to the recent health concerns Arnold Funeral Home will follow the mandated 10 people maximum rule.

Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial has been established to the Arnold School Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
Service
Arnold
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 11, 2020
Oh Ila. You were one of the sweetest ladies I have known. You were always so lind, asking about the kids. Always a smile and you really enjoyed a bit of humor with your lovely laugh
We had some great chats and laughs when you were in the hospital!!
Sheryl Holt
Friend
May 11, 2020
I just loved my time in kindergarten with Mrs. Dailey. She was a wonderful educator and a kind, caring person. Peace and love to you all.
Melanie Geiser Mitera
Student
May 11, 2020
Aunt Ila was a Special Lady, God's peace and love to all who knew her.
Jerry & Sandy Cook
May 11, 2020
Mrs. Daily was my Kindergarten teacher 45 years ago. She gave me a book when I was in her class that she wrote a short note in and signed. I still have that book and read it to my girls when they were little! I always loved visiting with her when I came back home to see my mom. So very sorry for loss. Prayers and condolences to all who loved her. ❤
Kandi Stelling
Student
May 11, 2020
Ila was such a wonderful person, I have so many fond memories of her and Earl and grandpa Guy and grandma Lillian when they lived on Redfern Table, she will be greatly missed.

Dennis and Connie Eggleston
Friend
May 11, 2020
Ila was always smiling....had such an awesome sense of humor, and was so friendly. I loved teaching with her in Arnold!! Love and Prayers for your family!!
Wayne & Merri Ann Elliott
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved