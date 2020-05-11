Oh Ila. You were one of the sweetest ladies I have known. You were always so lind, asking about the kids. Always a smile and you really enjoyed a bit of humor with your lovely laugh
We had some great chats and laughs when you were in the hospital!!
Ila Ann (Jensen) Dailey, 86, of Arnold, Neb. passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Quality Senior Villages in Broken Bow.
Ila was born March 17, 1934 in a country home between Maxwell and Curtis to John and Viola (Nelsen)Jensen. She graduated from Brady High School in 1951.
Ila married Earl Dailey on April 20, 1952 in Yuma, Ariz. at 5 a.m.
After Earl finished his years of service in 1952 from the Army they moved back to Nebraska.
In 1958 Earl and Ila added a son Dennis Eugene Dailey. They lived between Callaway and Cozad for 15 years before moving back to the Arnold area. In 1979 they moved to their present home in Arnold.
Ila went to Kearney State College and received her teacher's certificate Ila taught K-8 at a country school on Red Fern Table for ten years and finished her teaching career at Arnold Public School where she taught kindergarten for 22 years. Ila loved her many years of teaching and all of her students (little people).
Ila was very active in the community and enjoyed going with the Red Hat ladies on adventures. She also played in many card groups. Ila enjoyed collecting bells.
Ila is survived by her husband Earl of 68 years; brother-in-law Gayle Miller of Kearney; sister-in-law Ester Webster of North Platte; brother-in-law Donald Dailey of Arnold; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and foreign exchange student Karen Kjems Lyngvad from Denmark.
Ila was preceded in death by her son Dennis; parents; sister Ruby and husband Bob Sailor; sister Margie Miller; brother Harold Jensen; brothers-in-law Earl Webster and Kenneth Dailey; and sisters-in-law Beverly Dailey and Katherine Armstrong.
Private family services will be held Thursday, May 14 in Arnold with Pastors Ben Eickhoff and Frank Scott officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in the Arnold Cemetery.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home.
Due to the recent health concerns Arnold Funeral Home will follow the mandated 10 people maximum rule.
Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial has been established to the Arnold School Foundation.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 11 to May 17, 2020.