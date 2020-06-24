Ilene K. Blakeman, 97, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Ilene was born Sept. 29, 1922 in Callaway to John P. and Anna (Schmidt) Blakeman. She attended Merna High School. Ilene, along with her brother Harold and sister Bernice, farmed in the Merna area.
Ilene is survived by cousins Ben Heskett of Merna, Kerry Heskett of Merna, Russ Heskett of Loveland, Colo., Dale Schmidt of Merna and Beverly Atkins of Kimball.
She was preceded in death by her parents John P. and Anna Blakeman; brother Harold Blakeman; and sister Bernice Blakeman.
Graveside service will be Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.at Merna Cemetery west of Merna with Father Mark Seiker officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25 from noon to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com for words of encouragement or remembrance. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Ilene was born Sept. 29, 1922 in Callaway to John P. and Anna (Schmidt) Blakeman. She attended Merna High School. Ilene, along with her brother Harold and sister Bernice, farmed in the Merna area.
Ilene is survived by cousins Ben Heskett of Merna, Kerry Heskett of Merna, Russ Heskett of Loveland, Colo., Dale Schmidt of Merna and Beverly Atkins of Kimball.
She was preceded in death by her parents John P. and Anna Blakeman; brother Harold Blakeman; and sister Bernice Blakeman.
Graveside service will be Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.at Merna Cemetery west of Merna with Father Mark Seiker officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25 from noon to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com for words of encouragement or remembrance. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 24 to Jul. 5, 2020.