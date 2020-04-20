|
Ina Jean Blauhorn Giles, 92, died April 19, 2020 in Broken Bow, Neb.
Ina Jean Blauhorn was born Oct. 7, 1927 on a farm near Palmer to William and Anna Otto Blauhorn. She attended a rural K-8 school and graduated from Archer High School.
During Ina Jean's youth she was a member of the country church, Zion Evangelical Church later becoming the United Methodist Church, where her Godly principles were formed guiding her throughout life.
After high school Ina Jean moved to Grand Island and worked in Hesteds Department Store as a clerk and office secretary. While living in Grand Island she met Charles R. Giles of Elsmere at a dance. People bragged that they were good dancing partners and the courtship began.
Ina Jean and Charles married in the Archer Evangelical United Brethren Church on March 12, 1950. They made their life-long home in Broken Bow. Four children were born to this union - Gene R. Giles, wife Jane, of Alliance; Jimmy R. Giles, deceased; Randall D. Giles, San Diego Calif.;and Sally J. Giles, Denver, Colo.
Ina Jean was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Nicholas G. Giles, wife Michelle and children Kaitlyn, twins Karter and Khloe of Lincoln; Lucas G. Giles, wife Natalie and son Lucas Jr. of Summerset, S.D.; and Zachary Eskridge, wife Ashlei and son Jack of Austin, Texas.
Ina Jean dedicated her life to God, family and community. She truly was a domestic goddess, driving kids to and from school, sewing, gardening, canning and always making home-cooked meals. She would send her kids/grandkids greeting cards and packages of goodies. The home was continually decorated for every season and every holiday. Ina Jean enjoyed music and loved to sing, playing the radio all day long. She never missed phone calls to her children including the very day of her passing.
Ina Jean was a member of the Broken Bow United Methodist Church, receiving her 75-year member recognition pin in 2017. She was also a long-time member of a women's church circle. She participated in the Samaritan's Christmas Shoebox gift giving and served the local community by gathering donations for the Red Cross, Food Pantry and making calls for the bloodmobile drive.
A great joy of Ina Jean's was being a member of several bridge clubs as well as having friends over for coffee and conversation. She was devoted to the annual Thomson Addition neighborhood picnic, attended numerous local events over the years including the One Box Pheasant Hunt house parties and women's events being recognized as the oldest woman attendee in 2017 at the age of 90.
Ina Jean is survived by three children and her grandsons and great-grandchildren as well as brother Orville Blauhorn and wife Barbara of Palmer and sister Edna Blauhorn Shull of Central City and many nieces and nephews.
Ina Jean was preceded in death by her husband Charles; infant son Jimmy; daughter in-law Marcy; two infant sisters; brothers Ervin Blauhorn and Elmer Blauhorn; and sisters Dorothy Blauhorn Sharvin and Mildred Blauhorn Scarsborough.
Funeral services are pending. Burial will be in the Broken Bow cemetery.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 23, 2020