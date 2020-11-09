1/1
Iola C. "Tony" (VanHorn) Pedersen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iola C. "Tony" Pedersen, 92, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at the Callaway District Hospital.

Tony was born Sept. 16, 1928 in Ashby to Lee and Ruth (Overman) VanHorn.

In Tony's early years she attended grade school in Merna and later attended high school in Broken Bow. While working at the Bow Inn Café, Tony met Pete Pedersen and they were married Oct. 6, 1947. To this union four children were born - Dennis, Stephen, Connie and Bonnie.

Tony worked many years in various cafés as a cook. Tony was a wonderful cook and her family truly enjoyed the meals she would prepare. Tony then worked at Becton Dickinson where she retired after 25 years in 1994.

Tony truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren participating in their school sports and activities, and also loved to watch sports especially Husker football and even would get caught watching some golf when Tiger Woods was playing!

Tony was a member of a very special group of ladies, The Birthday Club, which lasted more than 65 years. On Wednesday nights Tony always looked forward to playing Bingo at the Elks Club.

Tony was a very kind hearted, loving soul and loved her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Stephen (Kim) Pedersen of Broken Bow, daughter Bonnie (Roger) Childers of Ansley and daughter-in-law Sandra Pedersen, Toccoa, Ga.; grandchildren Helena (Jonathan) Stewart of Toccoa, Ga., Stacy (Dan) Strauss of Lexington, Lacy (Chad) Gracey of Omaha; Steve (Nikki) Pedersen of Lincoln, Jason Pedersen of Thornton, Colo.; Nick Lewandowski of Kearney and Luke (Tracy Saner) Lewandowski of Broken Bow; twelve great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and dear friend of nearly 60 years Glenda Bauer of Kearney.

Tony was proceeded in death by her parents; husband Pete in 2010; son Dennis in 2015; daughter Connie Rae in 1962; three brothers Ernest, Lyle (Bud) and Bob VanHorn.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Pastor Doug Saner officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goviers Brothers Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5:30-7 p.m.

The services will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com . Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at the funeral home website, www.govierbrothers.com

Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow VFW Post # 3576.

Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Calling hours
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 8, 2020
Aunt Auntie was a FAVORITE of mine as a little girl. She was a DEAR Friend to my Mother.
Sad, that we did not keep closer in touch.
Sending my Sympathy at this time of loss.
Leta Roth
November 8, 2020
Fredrecia Fredie Eyten
Friend
November 8, 2020
Always enjoyed our visits, loved her kind words and smile.
Kina Brockley
Friend
November 7, 2020
Steve, Kim and family just wanted you to know that I am thinking of you. My prayers are with you.
Diane wehling
Friend
November 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kay and Gary Fenton
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved