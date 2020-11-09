Iola C. "Tony" Pedersen, 92, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at the Callaway District Hospital.
Tony was born Sept. 16, 1928 in Ashby to Lee and Ruth (Overman) VanHorn.
In Tony's early years she attended grade school in Merna and later attended high school in Broken Bow. While working at the Bow Inn Café, Tony met Pete Pedersen and they were married Oct. 6, 1947. To this union four children were born - Dennis, Stephen, Connie and Bonnie.
Tony worked many years in various cafés as a cook. Tony was a wonderful cook and her family truly enjoyed the meals she would prepare. Tony then worked at Becton Dickinson where she retired after 25 years in 1994.
Tony truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren participating in their school sports and activities, and also loved to watch sports especially Husker football and even would get caught watching some golf when Tiger Woods was playing!
Tony was a member of a very special group of ladies, The Birthday Club, which lasted more than 65 years. On Wednesday nights Tony always looked forward to playing Bingo at the Elks Club.
Tony was a very kind hearted, loving soul and loved her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Stephen (Kim) Pedersen of Broken Bow, daughter Bonnie (Roger) Childers of Ansley and daughter-in-law Sandra Pedersen, Toccoa, Ga.; grandchildren Helena (Jonathan) Stewart of Toccoa, Ga., Stacy (Dan) Strauss of Lexington, Lacy (Chad) Gracey of Omaha; Steve (Nikki) Pedersen of Lincoln, Jason Pedersen of Thornton, Colo.; Nick Lewandowski of Kearney and Luke (Tracy Saner) Lewandowski of Broken Bow; twelve great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and dear friend of nearly 60 years Glenda Bauer of Kearney.
Tony was proceeded in death by her parents; husband Pete in 2010; son Dennis in 2015; daughter Connie Rae in 1962; three brothers Ernest, Lyle (Bud) and Bob VanHorn.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Pastor Doug Saner officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goviers Brothers Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5:30-7 p.m.
The services will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com
. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at the funeral home website, www.govierbrothers.com
Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow VFW Post # 3576.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.