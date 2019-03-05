Iris Ann Clamp, 84, of Elyria passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord, Neb.



Mrs. Clamp's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Iris Ann Clamp was born Dec. 8, 1934 to Earl and Ruth (TeSelle) Becker on the family farm at Milford. She was raised on the family farm and received her primary education from Milford. She enjoyed helping her family on the farm, participating in county fairs and cheerleading.



When Iris graduated from high school she attended college at UNL to obtain her teaching degree. She made many lifelong friends through Love Hall while attending. She also participated as a cheerleader for the Huskers.



After graduation Iris moved to Loup City to begin her teaching career. It was then that she met Wayne Clamp who was working construction on the high school. The couple was united in marriage on June 30, 1957 at Milford. To this union two children were born, Teri and Bill.



Iris and Wayne first lived in Loup City and then resided in Broken Bow for eight years. In the late 60s the family moved to Ord. Iris had an Amway business she worked diligently for. In September of 1986 they moved to Nevada where she continued her Amway business along with working as a change girl for the Gold Strike Casino in Las Vegas.



In 1997, the couple settled in Elyria. Iris continued her Amway business until the last weeks of her life.



Iris was a member of the Ord Christian Church and Elyria Ladies Group.



Iris enjoyed researching and learning. She collected gemstones and rocks and enjoyed working in her beautiful flower beds and garden. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Bill and Michelle Clamp of Ord; five grandchildren Tara Dunbar and her husband John of Taylor, Reba Clamp and her friend Conner Pinkerton of Bellevue, Wash., Seth Clamp of Ord, Ashley Olivas and her husband Luis of Kearney and Tye Bruha of Ord; a great-grandson Tayton Dunbar of Taylor; and a brother Bud Becker and his wife Karen of Hollister Mo.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wayne Clamp; daughter Teri Sue Clamp; and a sister Earline Becker. Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary