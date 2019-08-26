|
Iris Dee Fred, daughter of Omer T. and Nellie E. Wolsleben Story was born March 20,1932 in Sargent, Neb. The Lord called her home Aug. 25, 2019 surrounded by her daughter Penny and son-in-law Fred.
Dee was raised in the Somerford Community attending the Somerford Grade School and continued on to Sargent High School. Dee lived through the Great Depression and World War II.
On Aug. 21, 1949 she married Alvie M. Fred in the home of her parents. To this union two children were born, Penny and Tommy.
They lived with her parents until Alvie took the foreman position at the Upstream Ranch at Taylor. They lived there until the ranch was sold to the Meek's family. They then moved to the Nichol's ranch at Taylor and eventually to the Lazy 6 C Ranch north of Callaway. Dee loved ranching and helping her husband raise cattle. Dee, Alvie, and his brothers were pioneers of the Charolais breed of cattle in Nebraska bringing them from the King ranch in Texas.
During this time Dee and her husband joined the Cliff Church, realized their need for a personal savior, Jesus Christ, and then became active in Cliff serving in a number of ways. In addition, Dee was very involved in her children's lives helping with 4-H, driving school bus, and attending school events.
After the untimely death of her husband she continued ranching with her son Tommy on the Lazy 6 C Ranch. At this time, she started her second career as a CNA which continued for many years working in Callaway and Broken Bow. She eventually moved to Broken Bow where she resided until the fall of 2015 when she joined her daughter full-time in West Lafayette, Ind. following diagnosis with Alzheimers disease.
Dee enjoyed many trips with her daughter and family. Together they visited Tennessee, Maine, Washington D.C., Wyoming and Florida. The highlight for her was her trip to see the Grand Canyon in 2017. She hiked around the rim sporting her new knee replacement.
During her time in West Lafayette she helped with her daughter's church activities and volunteered at Joyful Journey – a day care center for those with memory challenges. As her health failed, she moved to Bee Hive Assisted Living in Lafayette, Ind. and eventually in December of 2018 to St. Mary's Health Care Center where her smile and personality provided daily delight to the staff and volunteers. Even though she could not communicate during this time, the spirit of Christ radiated from her, blessing her caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvie; her son Tommy; her parents Omer and Nellie; four sisters Doris, Deloris, Virginia and Irene; an infant sister; and two brothers Clark and Karl.
Those to mourn her loss are one daughter Penny (Fred) of West Lafayette, Ind.: four grandchildren Jessica (Jerad) Mucci of Galloway, Ohio, Ian of Paducah, Kent., Robert (Thomas) Douglas of Cincinnati, Ohio and Nathaniel (Chelsea) Douglas of Lafayette, Ind.; four great-grandchildren Anna ,Giovanni, and Roman Mucci, and Jackson Douglas-James; nieces Betty (Louis) Hanson, Karla (Gene) Kinney of Sargent and Janie (Jim) Fuller-Langley of Papillion; nephew Gordon (Donna) Fuller of Bozeman, Mont.; and extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with Pastors Larry DeMoss and Tyce Jensen officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 6 - 8 p.m. at Berean Bible Church and one hour prior to the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Upper Room Church in West Lafayette, Ind. Grace Church with Pastor Tom Biang officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials can be made to either Broken Bow Berean Bible Church or Grace Church, Box 2293, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Govier Brothers are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 29, 2019