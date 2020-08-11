1/1
Irvin Lee Whipple
1926-2020
Irvin Lee Whipple, 93, of Callaway, Neb. passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Callaway District Hospital in Callaway.

A family service will be held Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at the Morning Star Methodist Church near Callaway with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. for the public at the Stop Table Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Morning Star Church or Callaway EMTs. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com

Irvin Lee Whipple was born December 13, 1926, on a farm south of Callaway to Melvin Lee and Nora M (Huenefeld) Whipple. He finished 8th grade and then helped his mother because his dad had passed away.
I
rvin married Lillian Leonard on Nov. 13, 1944. They made their home in the Morning Star Community. To this union five children were born - Melvin Lee, Linda Kay, Gloria Jean, Reita Louise and Patricia Joan. On Nov. 13, 2014, Irvin and Lillian celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Irvin was a member of the Morning Star Church for over 75 years. Even though he had only and 8th grade education, he was an innovative and productive farmer with the help of his wife Lillian. He retired at the age of 85 years from farming, then moved into Callaway and really missed the farm.

Irvin is survived by his five children Melvin (Karen) Whipple of Windsor, Colo., Linda (Paul) Dietz of Lincoln, Gloria (Larry) Lehmkuhler of Callaway, Reita (Charley) Lloyd of Callaway and Patricia (Ken) Phifer of North Platte; 15 grandkids; 29 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren and sister Joyce Brestel.

Irvin was preceded in death by his wife Lillian; parents Melvin and Nora; brother Donald; granddaughter Tami; and grandson Jamie.

Irvin's legacy will live on through his family. His last words were. "I'm going home"

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
