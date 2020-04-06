Home

Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 721-4440
Isaac W. Schreiner


2020 - 2020
Isaac W. Schreiner Obituary
Isaac W. Schreiner, infant son of Christopher and Sara (Saner) Schreiner was born March 3, 2020 in Elkhorn and died on April 6, 2020 at Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Isaac is survived by his parents Christopher and Sara Schreiner of Fremont; brothers Cameron and Elijah; grandparents Bill and Kelly Saner and Rick and Mary Coates; great-grandparents Marvin and Joyce Dowse, Vivian Saner and Hazel Coates; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister Hope; and great-grandparents Ben Saner and Dick Coates.

A private family graveside will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

A celebration of Isaac's life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 9, 2020
