Isaac W. Schreiner, infant son of Christopher and Sara (Saner) Schreiner was born March 3, 2020 in Elkhorn and died on April 6, 2020 at Children's Hospital in Omaha.
Isaac is survived by his parents Christopher and Sara Schreiner of Fremont; brothers Cameron and Elijah; grandparents Bill and Kelly Saner and Rick and Mary Coates; great-grandparents Marvin and Joyce Dowse, Vivian Saner and Hazel Coates; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister Hope; and great-grandparents Ben Saner and Dick Coates.
A private family graveside will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
A celebration of Isaac's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 9, 2020