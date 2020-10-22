Jack T. Connely, 82, of York, Neb. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
He was born April 1, 1938 in Broken Bow to Thomas and Lela (Arnold) Connely.
Jack served his country as a member of the United States Army from October, 1956 to October, 1958.
On Jan. 4, 1959 Jack was united in marriage to Clara Lorene Clang in Broken Bow.
Jack was a Golden Gloves boxing trainer, a business man, a carpenter who built his own house and a truck driver with Champion Home Builders among other jobs.
He was a member of the York Elks Club and First United Presbyterian Church. Jack was an outdoors man, who loved to camp and fish.
He is survived by his wife Clara Connely; daughter Donna Connely of Lincoln; son Michael Connely of Palmyra; daughter Dianna (Aaron) Gruber of Gresham; daughter Lela (Jerry) McNinch of Lincoln; and daughter Lori (John) Edgerley of Lincoln; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; brother Ron (Verneta) Connely of Broken Bow; brother Ted (Brenda) Connely of Beaver, Wash; brother David Connely of Lincoln: and sister Carol (Carl) Christen of Broken Bow.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Lela Connely of Broken Bow and grandson Jakob Thomas Connely of Lincoln.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 outside at First United Presbyterian Church in York with Reverend Dr. Mike Eickhoff officiating. Please bring your own chairs.
Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York.
COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating. Masks are required.
Jack's funeral service will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences maybe left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.