Home

POWERED BY

Services
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
For more information about
Jacqulynne Peace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqulynne Peace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqulynne Joy "Jackie" (Knapp) Peace


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqulynne Joy "Jackie" (Knapp) Peace Obituary
Jacqulynne "Jackie" Joy Peace of Chandler, Ariz. passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Ariz.

Jackie was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Broken Bow, Neb. where she attended school and graduated in 1963.

She and Emery Peacewere united in marriage Jan. 23, 1965. They lived and raised their family in Broken Bow for 30 years before moving to Chandler, Ariz.

Jackie enjoyed her Arizona sports teams and could always be found watching her teams - the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns. She was also a big Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Emery Peace and parents Ralph Knapp and Mildred (Rogers).

Jackie leaves behind two sons Michael (Katrina) and Brad; two grandsons Timothy Peace and Jeff Preston (Michelle); as well as two great-grandchildren Berklee and Beckett Preston; and many other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Govier Brothers Mortuary are assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
Download Now