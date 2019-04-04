Jacqulynne "Jackie" Joy Peace of Chandler, Ariz. passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Ariz.



Jackie was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Broken Bow, Neb. where she attended school and graduated in 1963.



She and Emery Peacewere united in marriage Jan. 23, 1965. They lived and raised their family in Broken Bow for 30 years before moving to Chandler, Ariz.



Jackie enjoyed her Arizona sports teams and could always be found watching her teams - the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns. She was also a big Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Emery Peace and parents Ralph Knapp and Mildred (Rogers).



Jackie leaves behind two sons Michael (Katrina) and Brad; two grandsons Timothy Peace and Jeff Preston (Michelle); as well as two great-grandchildren Berklee and Beckett Preston; and many other family members and friends.



Graveside services will be Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Govier Brothers Mortuary are assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.