James Dennis "Jim" O'Neill
1935 - 2020
James "Jim" Dennis O'Neill, 85, of Sargent, Neb passed away March 23, 2020 at his home in Sargent.

Jim was born March 9, 1935 in Anselmo to George and Josephine (Moroney) O'Neill. Jim went to grade school in Anselmo then attended and graduated from Sargent High School in 1953.

On Dec. 30, 1961 he was united in marriage to Karen Johnson at the Catholic Church in Sargent. To this union two daughters where born - Tammy and Cindy.

Jim worked for Great Western Gas Company most of his life and still was helping part-time up to the time of his death. Jim enjoyed golf. He had 44 years with the Sargent Volunteer Fire Department and served in varies offices.

Jim never knew a stranger. He was very involved in the Church, and never missed his grandkids activities.

Jim is survived by daughters Tammy Mannlein of Sargent and Cindy (Bump) Markham of Merna; four grandchildren Jeff Mannlein, Alyssa Sommer, Ryan Boyd and Matt Markham; one great-grandchild Grayson; two brothers Tom (Peg) O'Neill of Phoenix, Ariz. and Gary O'Neill of Arvada, Colo.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Josephine; wife Karen in 2018; grandson Neil Drake; son-in-law Mike Mannlein; and brother Jack O'Neill.

A memorial service will be Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Sargent Volunteer Fire Department or Windmills Links Golf Course at Sargent.

A time to greet the family will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m. with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church
SEP
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church
SEP
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
