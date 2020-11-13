Jason Michael Land, an independent man with a big heart, was a resident of Denver, Colo. He died unexpectedly with his dog Buddy beside him in his home Oct. 20, 2020 at the age of 42.
Jason is remembered in love by his parents Jan and Dennis Land: mother and step-father Jan and Timothy Krause of Reeds Spring, Mo.; father and step-mother Dennis and Sue Land of Callaway; sisters Jennifer Land Golus of Westland, Mich., Aggie Goepfert of Denver, Colo., Apryl Krause of Tucson, Ariz. and Amy Chouinard of Mesa, Ariz.; brother Timothy Krause Jr. of Ft. Myers, Fla.; nephews Carson Golus, Ernie Chouinard, Hunter Chouinard and Cory Goepfert; nieces Finley Golus, Monique Kelley, Lilly Chouinard and Miranda Goepfert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Jason always found something in his pocket for those in need and stopped to help when someone wanted a hand. He was kind and selfless to family, friends and strangers. Although he was the youngest in the family, he always managed to keep up with others in the family in biking, hiking, skiing and camping.
He was born in Broken Bow, Neb., on Oct. 6, 1978. The family moved to Colorado in 1981 and he attended Sheridan Schools from elementary through high school graduation in 1997. Jason was always an honor student and active in athletics – particularly soccer. His own special warmth made him popular with fellow students and teachers and he was awarded "Student of the Year" from Sheridan Middle School in 1993. Upon graduation, Jason attended Aims Community College and Metro State Community College and then worked in a variety of jobs.
In 2005 he began work as an apprentice electrician, advancing his skills to become a licensed Journeyman Electrician in 2017, then was a Project Foreman for major commercial electrical construction companies in Denver.
Jason was a wonderful, faithful and most loyal son, brother, uncle and friend one could ask for. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, working out, social gatherings and attending sporting events, especially his beloved Denver Broncos. He never shied away from the spotlight, and was often the center of attention.
His social graces and ability to make others laugh made Jason a joy to be with and he was missed when he wasn't around. Always helpful and kind to whomever he crossed paths with, Jason defined what it means to be selfless and caring. He will be deeply, deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.
The Jason Land Memorial Trust has been established to provide educational benefits for his nieces and nephews. Contributions can be mailed to The Jason Land Memorial Trust, PO Box 622, Kimberling City, MO 65686.
Jason's ashes will be interred in the Broken Bow cemetery. Many of his ancestors are buried here.
A live, online service will be held Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Central. To access the service through Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/UMCKC/
It's suggested that persons wanting to see the video in real time go to the page and like and follow it. If you are logged into Facebook at the time of the service you will receive a notification.