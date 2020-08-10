Jeanne E. Pierson, 57, of Axtell, Neb. died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Jeanne passed away after a short but strong battle with cancer.
Jeanne was born July 6, 1963 in North Platte to Ed and Betty Pierson. Jeanne attended kindergarten through 7th grade in North Platte and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1981.
Jeanne's life revolved around her faith, children, family and friends.
Survivors include her parents Ed and Betty Pierson of Kearney; children Emily (Julio) Galvan of Denver, Melissa (Beau) Gamet of Denver, David Kirby of Kearney, Paige Kirby of Kearney, Thomas Kirby of Axtell and stepdaughter Krystal (Matt) Richardson of Lincoln. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three sisters Kathy (Marv) Schweitzer of Arnold, Laura (Scott) Reed of Edgewood, N.M. and Barb (Jeff) Gentrup of Ravenna.
Jeanne was preceded in death by husband Kent Eacker and her grandparents.
Services will be held at a later date.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
online to leave a message of condolence or tribute. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.