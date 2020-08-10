1/1
Jeanne E. Pierson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne E. Pierson, 57, of Axtell, Neb. died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Jeanne passed away after a short but strong battle with cancer.

Jeanne was born July 6, 1963 in North Platte to Ed and Betty Pierson. Jeanne attended kindergarten through 7th grade in North Platte and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1981.

Jeanne's life revolved around her faith, children, family and friends.   

Survivors include her parents Ed and Betty Pierson of Kearney; children Emily (Julio) Galvan of Denver, Melissa (Beau) Gamet of Denver, David Kirby of Kearney, Paige Kirby of Kearney, Thomas Kirby of Axtell and stepdaughter Krystal (Matt) Richardson of Lincoln. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three sisters Kathy (Marv) Schweitzer of Arnold, Laura (Scott) Reed of Edgewood, N.M. and Barb (Jeff) Gentrup of Ravenna.  

Jeanne was preceded in death by husband Kent Eacker and her grandparents.  

Services will be held at a later date.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com online to leave a message of condolence or tribute. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 237-2259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved