Jennifer Uhlig, 46, of Columbus, Neb., died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at her home.??
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. Visitation will be Monday, 4-7 p.m. at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m.??
Jennifer Uhlig was born March 31, 1973, to Tom and Carol (Walter) Hoesly in Columbus. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1991 and received her B.A. in Travel and Tourism from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 1995.
On August 3, 1996, she united in marriage to Ahren Uhlig at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston.??
Jen's greatest joy was her kids, Alex and Maddie. She absolutely loved watching and supporting them throughout all of their sporting events and activities. Jen enjoyed hosting family and friends' gatherings at her home and always went out of her way to make sure everyone was taken care of before herself.??
Following college, Jen was employed at Hyatt Hotels in Omaha. After a move to Columbus, she worked at Trinity Lutheran Church and was employed at Columbus Community Hospital.??
On Nov. 7, 2017 she was blessed by her brother-in-law, Adren Uhlig, who generously donated a kidney to her. Her strong faith and relationship with the Lord was ever present and never wavered along her cancer journey. She faced many different health challenges but always remained positive. Jen had way to make everyone that met her a better person and she found a special place into their hearts.??
Jen is survived by her husband Ahren, son Alex and daughter Maddie Uhlig all of Columbus; parents Tom and Carol Hoesly of Columbus; sister Stacie (Fred) King of Lacey, Wash.; brother Markus (Kim) Hoesly of Creston; father-in-law Arlen Uhlig and special friend Susan Burklund of Ainsworth; brother-in-law Adren (Hannah) Uhlig of Broken Bow; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.??
She is preceded in death by grandparents Elmer and Pearl Hoesly and Raymond and Marion Walter.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 23, 2020