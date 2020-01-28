|
|
Jerry L. Shea, 71, of Galt, Calif. passed away Dec. 23, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 8, 1948 in Lexington, Neb. to Earl "Buddy" and Sylvia (Joines) Shea, Jerry was the second of eight children.He grew up in Oconto and attended Oconto Public Schools through high school, graduating from the University of Nebraska - Kearney.
He married Jolene Hanna on Jan. 21, 1978. After living and working in Arkansas and Kentucky, they moved to northern California in 1985, where for the majority of his career he worked in the wine industry, retiring in 2014. He was an avid sports fan and golfer throughout his life as well
as a life-long Nebraska Cornhuskers fan.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jolene; children Jodie Shea Holdeman (Christopher Smith) of Omaha, Brandon Shea of Lodi, Calif. and Brie Shea of the San Francisco Bay area, Calif.; siblings Robert Shea and special friend Madonna McGovern of Alexandria, Va., Tom (Lois) Shea of Gothenburg, Jim Shea of Holdrege, Lisa (George) Hendricksen of Cozad,Amy Oxford of Broken Bow, Bill Shea of Fremont and Sally (Paul) Schumacher of Omaha; grandchildren Hannah, Hallie, Tyler, Trevor, Savannah, Madison, Paige, Hanna and Kaitlynn; great-grandchildren Peyton and Preston; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Darlene Shea; and brothers-in-law Dean Brinkman and Steve Hanna.
No memorial service is planned at this time. A gathering of family and friends may be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 6, 2020