Jerry Lee Rush of Cozad, Neb. peacefully passed away at home Sunday July 26, 2020.
He was born Oct. 13, 1943 to Jack A. Rush and Elaine M. (Smith) Rush in Broken Bow. Jerry attended Halsey and Anselmo schools until 11th grade. After Anselmo consolidated with Merna, he graduated with the class of 1961 from Anselmo-Merna High School.
As a young man, Jerry worked at L&W Tire Store in Broken Bow. In 1975 he relocated to Cozad, opening a new store which eventually became Garrett Tires. He retired in the summer of 2010. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years, Cozad Volunteer Fire Department, and the Cozad Chamber of Commerce.
Jerry married Joan (Loughran) in 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa. Three children were born to this union - Jodi Lynn (Steve) Hirsch of Denver, Jamie Lee (Stephanie) of Cozad and Jarod Lance (Nicole) of Callaway. Jerry had seven grandchildren - Brittani Hirsch, Chelsey and husband Cody Freis all of Denver, Chad Hirsch of Phoenix, Ariz., Jacob and Sadie Rush, Jordan and Jack Rush; and one great-granddaughter Pyper Lynn Freis.
He is also survived by brothers Jack (Jacquline) Rush of Arizona, Rocky (Sandy) Rush and Kent (Valerie) Rush of St. Paul and sister Donita (Frank) Martinez of Grand Island; relatives including Mick (Ellen) Loughran of Lincoln, Sue (Don) Schauda of Comstock, Randy (Janet) Loughran of Broken Bow, Jolene Loughran (Allan) of Sterling, Colo., and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Elaine Rush; two infant siblings; grandparents; in-laws Tom and Kate Loughran; brother-in-law Allan Loughran; and granddaughter Kaylin Christine Rush.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to Cozad Home Health and Hospice or the Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Cozad Cemetery with Rev. Don Schauda officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
In compliance with the CDC and State of Nebraska, if you plan to attend visitation or graveside service, please practice safe social distancing and keep six feet from those that do not reside in the same household as you. Masks are encouraged, but not required.