1/1
Jerry Lee Rush
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee Rush of Cozad, Neb. peacefully passed away at home Sunday July 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 13, 1943 to Jack A. Rush and Elaine M. (Smith) Rush in Broken Bow. Jerry attended Halsey and Anselmo schools until 11th grade.  After Anselmo consolidated with Merna, he graduated with the class of 1961 from Anselmo-Merna High School.

As a young man, Jerry worked at L&W Tire Store in Broken Bow. In 1975 he relocated to Cozad, opening a new store which eventually became Garrett Tires. He retired in the summer of 2010. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years, Cozad Volunteer Fire Department, and the Cozad Chamber of Commerce.

Jerry married Joan (Loughran) in 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa.  Three children were born to this union - Jodi Lynn (Steve) Hirsch of Denver, Jamie Lee (Stephanie) of Cozad and Jarod Lance (Nicole) of Callaway. Jerry had seven grandchildren - Brittani Hirsch, Chelsey and husband Cody Freis all of Denver, Chad Hirsch of Phoenix, Ariz., Jacob and Sadie Rush, Jordan and Jack Rush; and one great-granddaughter Pyper Lynn Freis.

He is also survived by brothers Jack (Jacquline) Rush of Arizona, Rocky (Sandy) Rush and Kent (Valerie) Rush of St. Paul and sister Donita (Frank) Martinez of Grand Island; relatives including Mick (Ellen) Loughran of Lincoln, Sue (Don) Schauda of Comstock, Randy (Janet) Loughran of Broken Bow, Jolene Loughran (Allan) of Sterling, Colo., and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Elaine Rush; two infant siblings; grandparents; in-laws Tom and Kate Loughran; brother-in-law Allan Loughran; and granddaughter Kaylin Christine Rush.

Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to Cozad Home Health and Hospice or the Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

Graveside services will be Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Cozad Cemetery with Rev. Don Schauda officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.

In compliance with the CDC and State of Nebraska, if you plan to attend visitation or graveside service, please practice safe social distancing and keep six feet from those that do not reside in the same household as you. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 28 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cozad Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE 69130
308-784-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 28, 2020
Dear Rush Family--Heaven has gained an wonderful angel. Jerry was an admirable man & great civic person for Cozad. We are so sorry for your loss. Remember the wonderful, fun times & memories made over the years to help sustain you as you celebrate Jerry's life. Hugs, love & prayers over the miles.
Gary Skala
Friend
July 28, 2020
Jerry Rush was a great man. I worked for Jerry at L&W for a couple of years during high school and enjoyed every minute of it. Not only was Jerry a wonderful person, but he was a mentor, gentleman and a witty boss.

Dear Rush familyso sorry for your loss.
Rick Freeman
Friend
July 28, 2020
What a good man! I know your family will miss him dearly. Please know my prayers and love are with you all.
Sue Uerling
Friend
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kay & Gary Fenton
Friend
July 27, 2020
To the Family of Jerry Rush I am so sorry to read that Jerry has passed away. My husband Spence and I did business with Jerry and appreciated him. My Prayer for you all is that the Lord will wrap his loving arms around you and give you peace as you go through this time.
Janean Decker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved