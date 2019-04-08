Jerry Lee Sawyer, 82, of North Platte, Neb. died April 6, 2019 at the Great Plains Health Center in North Platte.



He was born Sept. 26, 1936 to Skeet and Tom Sawyer at Sargent. Jerry grew up on the Sawyer Ranch in Loup County near Brewster and graduated from Taylor High School. He graduated from Kearney State Teachers College, served in the army and went to Korea in the late 1950s



Jerry married the love of his life Clissie Myers on June 18, 1963. They had two daughters Tylene (Ty) and Michele (Chele) Sawyer.



Jerry dearly loved flying and earned his private pilot license and commercial pilot license and became a Flight Instructor.



Jerry was an English teacher at Stapleton before moving to North Platte where he worked for Union Pacific Railroad for over 20 years. He passions were his family, flying, and beloved cats, genealogy, wildlife, and antiquing with his wife.



Jerry is survived by his wife Clissie of North Platte; two daughters Tylene (life partner Afif J. Espindola) and Chele (Allen) Koch; nine grandchildren Derek (Alexis) Kociemba, Braxton (Fiance' Lori Thomas) Kociemba; Tatjia (Bob) Hendricks, Tristan Kociemba, Keiana Kociemba, Gabriel Koch, Cayman Koch, Jennah Koch and Sawyer Koch; and great-grandchildren Kaison Kociemba, Tyson Kociemba, Abraham Kociemba, Keegan Hendricks, Elijah Hendricks and Josiah Hendricks. Memorials may be offered to VFW post 1504 in North Platte or to Tender Hearts.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 10, at the Lillian Church of Christ with Rev. Jan Ekstedt, Rev. Roger Sloan, and Pastor Jeff Nielsen officiating. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 from 12-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with family greeting from 6-8 p.m.