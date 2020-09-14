1/1
Joan (Holm) Cox
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Cox, 91, of Mason City, Neb., passed on Sept. 7, 2020 with her son present at Wesley Place Home in Chicago, Ill.

She is survived by her son Ron Cox of Chicago; her granddaughter Kris Cox of Washington, D.C.; her one-year-old great-granddaughter Quinn Jo Lorenzetti; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Orvin Cox; her parents Ray and Marie (Dickerson) Holm; and her siblings Bob Holm, Ken Holm and Janiece Cotner.

Joan was extremely active in her Mason City community where she lived for more than 80 years. She was especially known for her work as the town's librarian, running a summer reading and crafts program for kids each week and for writing the town's news for more than 55 years for the Custer County Chief, Ansley Herald, Grand Island Independent and Sherman County Times.

Joan was also central to running the town's annual 3-day Homecoming festival, spent hours preparing floats for multiple clubs and coordinating and staffing the local food hall. For many years she created and distributed the Mason City Calendar which featured photos of town events that she took and dates of people's birthdays and anniversaries that she collected.

Her creative talents also contributed to a Mason City Centennial Cookbook in 1986. She was a driving force behind creating the Mason City History Book decades ago and producing an updated version in 2006.

Joan was also a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Mason City, the American Legion Auxiliary, Community Service Club, the Sunshine Club and others. She also honored Memorial Day by gathering flowers for the Unknown Soldiers' grave, soliciting flower girls for the ceremony, selling poppies, and adding flags to the graves of veterans and then retrieving them at the end of the day. She often led blood drives in the community and donated blood throughout her life. When anyone wanted to know when or where events were happening, it was, "Call Joan. She will know."

When she wasn't working on something for Mason City she loved to fish, travel, cook, bake and play cards. With her husband Orvin and many family and friends, she regularly fished throughout Nebraska in the summer and winter (through the ice).

Her home was a regular gathering place for large family dinners on Sundays and for the holidays. In her early years she baked and decorated numerous wedding, anniversary, and birthday cakes for people near and far. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and also tended a large garden and canned its bounty for many years with Orvin. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing cards with many people, especially her good friend Dorothy Mason.

Joan was born March 29, 1929. She grew up on a farm south of Mason City and taught in a one-room schoolhouse for one year after graduating from Mason City High School in 1946. As a child her family would visit town to hear the Beechfield Band, directed by her father Ray Holm, and visit with family and friends. She later sang in the church choir and enjoyed music. Joan remained close to many of her nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, regularly traveling across Nebraska to visit with them.

She had a great laugh, a passion for building community in Mason City and a fiery spirit for working hard while enjoying time with family and friends. While she never had a full-time job after teaching, she was one of the busiest people in Mason City, or anywhere, giving life to the community she loved and treasured. Joan enjoyed time outdoors with family and thrived in her daily routine in Mason City.

In 2012 she moved to Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna and in 2014 she moved to the Hartwell home in Chicago to be close to her son Ron. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends and we are sure that she will remain as busy as can be, contributing however she can.  

Funeral service were Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Mason City Park in Mason City with Rev. Dennis Davenport officiating. Attendees were asked to bring their lawn chairs and masks. Burial was in the Mason City Cemetery. A visitation was Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mason City Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
September 13, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to Joan. Was thankful to watch via internet. My two favorite recipes were from Joan. So many memories may they be of comfort to you
Rita/Jerry Rosentreader
Friend
September 13, 2020
We always looked forward to visiting our Aunt Joan in Mason City, Nebraska. Rarely saw her slow down as she diligently worked as Librarian, news courier, devoted wife, mother, aunt... Her gardens were fun to roam while watching her record the daily weather facts. Never got to spend as much time with her as we would have liked, but, she helped show everyday how to live right, work hard and be a friend to all. Joan, you will be missed.
Kelly and Christine Cox
Family
September 13, 2020
Aunt Joan is the last day of great generation of my family. Why she wasn't born one, in my mind she is and always was a Cox. She was an amazing woman and lived an amazing life. She served her community through her church, to writing news, two working at the library, and helping at the Community Hall, and every other way you could imagine. He was a very strong and determined woman. At John probably didn't need women's Liberation because she was liberated and strong and had a very valuable life and was never held down. She was and is loved by so many and she loved so very many. She will live on in the hearts and Minds of hundreds of people whose life she touched in countless ways. Is now in heaven with God. And whatever burdens she's borne throughout her life, she has lain them down now. She is in heaven now, singing, dancing, rejoicing, and praising God. If her guardian angel thought it was hard work to keep up with her on Earth, those angels in heaven are going to find that she is going to get them all organized and triple their output because she's going to make sure they're doing everything possible to sing God's praises. Well death separates her from us for time, she is not Beyond existence. She is transformed to her fall Glory and is radiant in God's love. May God have mercy on us all.
Lynne Cox
Family
September 12, 2020
Joan's sweet smile will be missed! She enjoyed doing arts & crafts especially when it involved local students. Condolences to her devoted son, Ron and the entire family.
Ann Brennan
Friend
September 12, 2020
Prayers to you, Ron & family. I am sorry for your loss, but I bet Joan will be organizing things in heaven. Bless her heart.
Kay & Lyle Schall
Friend
September 12, 2020
Great memories when you and I look at the picture of cooking book.
Rest in peace Joan.
Dora Olvera
Friend
September 12, 2020
Joan was a wonderful Godly woman. She was kind and gentle. Taffy pulls, rhubarb pies & jelly. Custer County Chief paper. The Mason City History Book. Sports, support for the team. She was an example of how God wants us to be. She will be greatly missed. My love and prayers to Ron, Kris and the rest of the family.
Simona Afable
Friend
September 11, 2020
I have loving thoughts of Joan. Her efforts to make Mason City a wonderful place to grow up as a child has filled my heart with very tender memories. She will be missed.

Much comfort to the family during this difficult time.
Kim Burns
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
I will always remember Joan from church and from the library in Mason City. Sorry for your Loss.
Jodi Barnes
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
Joan was a classy lady!!! Loved her enthusiasm for her community, her friends and for getting the words out as she crafted the Mason Ciy News for the Custer County Chief. She always made me smile.
Deb McCaslin
Friend
September 10, 2020
My condolences to the family...so sorry for your loss
Joyce Goc
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved