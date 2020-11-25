1/1
JoAnne Jean (Myers) Miller
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnne Jean Miller, 82, of Lincoln, Neb. passed away Nov. 24, 2020.

JoAnne was born Dec. 22, 1937 to Lloyd E. Myers and Alma L. (Howell) Myers in Lillian. She was a Registered Nurse, a member of Raymond United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society and Shrine Campers.

Family members include her husband Donnie; children Natalie (Lyn) Leach of Lincoln, Bruce Miller of Raymond, Stephanie (Jason) Main of Omaha, Pamela Miller of Lincoln and Kim Riggs (Ryan King) of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and brother Darrell (Ruth Ann) Myers of Lillian.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Leslea.

A private family service will be held at the Raymond United Methodist Church in Raymond on Monday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. Livestream is available at Facebook Raymond – NE United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Raymond United Methodist Church or Special Olympics – Lincoln Shooting Stars c/o Easterday Rec Center, 6130 Adams Street, Lincoln, NE 68507.

"Hugs from Home" and condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
(402) 476-1225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roper and Sons

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved