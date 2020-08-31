1/1
John Adolph Nebeb
1938 - 2020
John Adolph Neben, 82, of Brewster, Neb. passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

A graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Brewster Cemetery in Brewster with Pastor Bob Windsperger officiating. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com

John was born Feb. 13, 1938 in Lexington to Ernest and Elisabeth (Schmidt) Neben. John graduated from Lexington High School.

He joined the Army in December of 1958 and served his country until December of 1964.

On Aug. 13, 1977 John married Joyce Ellen Luthye. To this union a son, Perry, was born.

The couple made their home in Brewster. John was a member of the Brewster VFW.

John is survived by his son Perry (Huriye) Neben of Mountain View, Calif.; two grandchildren Seraphina and Samuel; two sisters Linda Mintken of Arizona City, Ariz. and Gertrude Hoffman of Norfolk.

John was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Elisabeth Neben; wife Joyce; brother Lester Neben; and sister Roberta Schneidereit.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
