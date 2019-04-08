John Clark Russell, D.D.S., 66, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.



He was born on October 24, 1952 in Grand Island to Marshall and Patricia (Carmine) Russell.



John graduated from Broken Bow High School and received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Nebraska in 1977. John owned his own private practice for 41 years.



He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice Lodge #26 A.F. & A.M., Blue Valley Shrine, Sesostris Shrine, involved with Beatrice Hoops and was a founding member of the Oaks.



John was an avid Husker and Beatrice Orangemen fan and enjoyed bees, horticulture especially his geraniums, fishing, hunting, Thursday night outings with the boys, music including jazz, oldies and classical, traveling and dancing.



John is survived by his sister Connie (Russell) Hagerty and husband Joseph A. Hagerty III; nephew Joseph A. Hagerty IV; niece Leah R. Hagerty, all of Springfield; longtime friends and employees Lodene, Karla and Steph; and many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Mark Schutt and Pastor Galen Wray officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12 in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery in Broken Bow.



Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice.



Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary.



Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary.

Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements. Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 11, 2019