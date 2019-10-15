|
|
John Francis Weatherly, 92, of Grand Island, Neb. passed away Oct. 15, 2019 at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community.
At John's request, cremation was chosen. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Elks Lodge in Grand Island Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. to celebrate, honor and remember John's life. There will be a private family inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
John, the youngest son of Harry and Regina (Beshaler) Weatherly, was born April 8, 1927 on the Weatherly family farm, six miles north of Oconto. John went to school at Tuckerville, then his Junior and Senior years were spent at Callaway High School where he graduated in 1944.
At the age of 18, he enlisted into the United States Army, part of the Blue Devils Division in WWII in Italy, the 349 Infantry Regiment, serving from June 1945 to Jan. 1947.
John married Evelyn Piper Nov 8, 1950 in Broken Bow. Born from this union were Linda (Jim) Lempke of Ogallala; Larry (Jo) of Fort Collins, Colo.; Norman (Bonnie) of Casper, Wyo.; and John Jr. of Hastings.
John worked for the International Harvester Sales Store in Lexington where he and Evelyn built their first home. He later purchased the International Dealership, renaming it Weatherly Farm Supply, in Callaway from 1955-1963.
In 1963 the family moved to Grand Island where John became a salesman for the International Dealership for 22 years. In 1987, John started a small business selling farm equipment, power units, irrigation trailers, cattle gates, and trailers. He was an agent for Curry Seed Corn. He never officially retired as he continued to sell well into his 80s.
John and Evelyn enjoyed many camping and fishing trips up to the Sandhill lakes, McConaughy, and Glen Elders; several cruises; and gambling trips to Vegas, Alco, and Wendover.
In 2011, John participated on the Hero's Flight from Grand Island to Washington, D.C. He was so proud to have the honor of placing the wreath on the Unknown Soldier's gravesite.
John was a member of the Platt Duetsche, Elks and Legion in Grand Island.
He is survived by his children, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Helen of Corvallis, Ore., and many nieces and nephews and their families.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife Evelyn; brothers and sisters-in- law Harlan and Wanda Weatherly and Robert and Rita Weatherly; half-brothers Oakley and Lauretta Weatherly and Ross and Verna Weatherly; brother-in-law Larry Hearing; sisters-in-law Louise Prichart, Ruth Call, Shirley Call and Shirley Criss.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 24, 2019