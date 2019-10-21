|
John J. Ritonya, III lost his battle with Amyloidosis on October 15, 2019. He was a courageous fighter to the very end.
John was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating from Bryan High School in 1987. Most recently, John worked at Woodhouse Nissan, but spent several years at Nissan of Omaha, working as a service advisor. He was well loved by his co-workers and customers alike.
He had several passions, including his children, his family and friends, and music. He was well known in the Omaha music community, playing bass guitar in the band, SideCar69. One of John's favorite pastimes was going to concerts with his wife and friends. He loved the band, R.E.M., and was an avid Nebraska football fan. He took great pride in being a fun-loving uncle, but above all, he was a dedicated husband, father, and son.
John was preceded in death by grandparents, John Ritonya, Sr., Larry and Marianne Clark; aunts, Peggy Freemyer-Fritz and Joyce Daniels; and cousin, Donnie Freemyer.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Jennifer (Russell) Ritonya; children: Ethan, Eric, Harrison and Emma; mother, Nancy Johnson (George); father, John Ritonya, Jr.; brother, Jeff (Megan) Ritonya (Megan) and their children, Cassidy and Olivia; grandmother, Rose Hanel (Frank); father and mother-in-law, Roger and Judy Russell; Jennifer's grandmother, Dona Russell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cindy Vandevort (Justin), Chris Russell (Sarah), Amanda Micek (Brad), and Mike Russell (Samantha); numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are Monday, Oct. 21 at Faith Westwood United Methodist Church in Omaha. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to the Ritonya Children's Educational Fund.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 24, 2019