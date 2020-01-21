|
John Richard Jochem, Jr., 90, of Morrill, Neb., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth with Pastor Georg Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the German Valley Cemetery in Brewster.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and one hour prior to service time at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in John's honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time.
A local memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill.
John was born Jan. 7, 1930 to Vera (Searles) and John Richard Jochem, Sr. in Ainsworth. John was the oldest living child of John Sr. and Vera. John Sr. and Clara (Schipporeit) had five daughters and only two lived beyond childhood. Clara passed away in 1920 and John Sr. married Vera (Searles) in 1927.
John was baptized Feb. 23, 1930. He attended a one room school, District #1, two and a half miles southwest of home until the eighth grade. He graduated the eighth grade as third highest in the county.
John was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at German Valley in 1947. He graduated high school in 1948 from Ainsworth and for one year following he worked at various ranches before returning to the family's Diamond R Ranch on Holly Flats.
John married Dorothy Ann Cooley April 28, 1951 in Chadron. To this union 11 children were born, five boys and six girls.
From December, 1951, until January, 1954, John was in the U.S. Army serving stateside. He was a rancher, owning or operating land within 100 miles of Ainsworth in any direction until 2004.
John is survived by his children Gale Jochem, Craig Jochem, Ellen Spearman, Barb (Don) Bowlin, John (Kelly) Jochem, Rebecca (Tom) Turner, Glen (friend Tina) Jochem, Donita "Dee" (Bill) Allen, Jackie (Monte) Dishman and Emma (Mark) Fish; his caregiver and special friend Joyce K. Nelson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy; his youngest son Russell; daughter-in-law Doris Jochem; parents; sisters Rosalee, Elsie, Anne and Beaulah; brothers Kenneth, Rob and Dennis; a stillborn sister and brother; and sister-in-law Donna Jochem.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 30, 2020