Born in Fort Worth, Texas to Margaret and John Chambers Sr., on July 22, 1949, John T. Chambers Jr. of Comstock, Neb. passed away July 9 in Broken Bow at 69 year old.



A diligent provider, John had a strong work ethic beginning in elementary school as a newspaper delivery boy and later as a brakeman for the Frisco railroad. He also did commercial roofing for a while. He earned a degree in Physical Education from TCU and sold real estate before moving to Sherman, Texas, where he was a salesman in the folding carton industry for 20-plus years. Following that, John drove big rigs cross-country and later became a driving instructor. Upon moving to Nebraska for his retirement he worked part-time as a monument engraver.



John was a faithful and devoted husband to Pamela (Peyton) for 44 years. Inspired by our Heavenly Father's example, he was a very loving and generous dad to three children, Cori Ann (husband TK) Kheav, John Chambers III and Carrie Chambers, all of whom loved him greatly. He was also loved and will be missed by his sister Suzanne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and many, many brethren.



With a beautiful ornery smile, John had a friendly quick-witted sense of humor that would put a smile on a waitress or fellow coworker and brighten anyone's day. He enjoyed carpentry and building, a gift he shared in charitable and community projects.



In his youth he enjoyed spending the summers in Michigan with family and was proud of the big red barn he painted for a good friend and mentor "Doc" Thompson. He loved his pets and enjoyed feeding the wild turkey and cats. He valued and embodied integrity, honesty, responsibility and being a good steward of all God's blessings.



He was laid to rest in Douglas Grove Cemetery in Comstock at a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Comstock Township Fire Dept and Rescue, your animal rescue of choice or to the family at PO Box 45 Comstock, NE 68828.



Special thanks to the caring staff at Brookstone View and for all the prayers from friends and family.



John wanted everyone to know that he will see us again at the resurrection, where our hope and future awaits in God's coming Kingdom! Published in Custer County Chief on July 18, 2019