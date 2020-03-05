|
|
Johnny Brentford Wright was born July 24, 1930, the youngest of three children to Edward G. Wright and Atha (Guthrie) Wright five miles northeast of Mason City.
When Johnny was two, the family moved into Mason City where he attended the Mason City Public School and graduated from High School in 1948.
Following graduation, Johnny enlisted in the Navy. He was scheduled to be stationed in California, but the onset of the Korean war forced him to be reassigned to Japan. With six months remaining on his enlistment Johnny returned home to Mason City on leave.
On June 4, 1953 Johnny was united in marriage to Loris Elaine Meier at the Meier farm south of Mason City. The couple returned to California where Johnny completed his military service.
The couple returned to Nebraska and lived in Kearney for a short time before settling in Broken Bow where Johnny was employed at Triplett's Appliance. On August 18, 1959 Johnny began working for the U.S. Post Office. He also worked at Harmony Hut each day after his mail route repairing televisions and radios for Wayne Stewart and Family.
On Aug. 18, 1959 the couple's first child was born - Jeanne Ranee'. A son, Kevin Lee, joined the family on Aug. 26, 1961, making the family complete.
Johnny retired from the Post Office in 1990. He and Loris enjoyed traveling with sister and brother-in-law Mike and Joyce Holm through much of their retirement.
Johnny never missed an event if his grandchildren were involved, from sports to music to one act and speech. They were always busy chasing kids.
Johnny's list of hobbies is long. He and Loris built the home that Loris still lives in today. He was an avid bowler until his health forced him to stop. He loved to fish in spring, summer, fall and winter. He loved music and always was whistling or singing a tune. He also loved woodworking and carpentry.
Johnny was good at everything he did but his greatest joy was the 1929 Model A and the 1927 Model T that Johnny rebuilt himself. He and Loris drove both vehicles in nearly every festival in Custer County and surrounding communities for many years.
Loris cared for Johnny at home until declining health forced him into assisted living. Johnny resided at Golden Living, Heritage Hall, and finally Brookestone View in Broken Bow until his passing on March 5, 2020 at the age of 89 years, 7 months, and 11 days.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Loris E. Wright; daughter Jeanne Rapp (Kevin) of Ansley; son Kevin Wright (Bonnie) of Broken Bow; grandchildren Jeff Rapp (Heather) of Hickman, Justin Rapp (Amanda) and Jordon Rapp (Ashley) of Lincoln, Patrick Wright of Kansas City, Mo., and Mikensie Wright of Hastings; great-grandchildren Keely and Colin Rapp of Hickman and Gracelynn Rapp of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews; and his Brookestone View family.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Mason City Cemetery in Mason City with Military Honors. Visitation is Friday, March 6 at Govier Brothers Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting 6-7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Custer County Foundation (Roy Yanagida Match Fund).
Govier Brothers are in charge of arrangements.
Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 12, 2020