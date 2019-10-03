|
|
Joseph Jezbera, 72, of Merna, Neb. passed away Oct. 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 9, 1947, in Sargent to Edward and Hilda (Helgerson) Jezbera. He attended Broken Bow Public Schools, graduating in 1965.
After high school, he joined the National Guard, attending basic training in Lawton, Okla., and Fort Bliss, Texas. He was a member of the Broken Bow National Guard until June 1972.
He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Larsen, on June 8, 1967. They lived in Berwyn then moved to Merna in 1974, where he remodeled the house in which they lived their entire married life.
His early working career was spent repairing TVs and radios at Harmony Hut in Broken Bow. Then in 1974 he opened up D & J TV Repair in Merna along with Mike Downey. In March of 1978 he went to work for J&K Pork of Merna until July 1982. He then returned to Harmony Hut where he worked until retiring in January 2005.
Joe and Linda were foster parents for over 30 years, lovingly taking many children into their home.
He loved camping and fishing and coached Joel's youth baseball team. Joe was a talented carpenter and enjoyed helping others with lots of different projects. He loved tinkering and could fix pretty much anything. He was an animal lover and made sure to keep track of all the neighborhood pets.
Joe is survived by and will be missed greatly by Linda his loving wife of 52 years; their two children Annette (Corey) Poulosky of Lincoln and Joel Jezbera of Hemingford; and two grandsons Connor and Carson Poulosky. Survivors also include his siblings Alice Ostrand of Broken Bow, Edward (Carolyn) Jezbera of Riverside, Calif., and Elvera (Marlen) Mason of Columbus; mother-in-law Vivian Larsen of North Platte; brothers- and sisters-in law, Les (Judy) Larsen of Sidney, Mary Mihm of North Platte, Jim (Colleen) Larsen of North Platte and Ted (Deb) Larsen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Lester Larsen; and brothers-in-law Jack Ostrand and Dennis Mihm.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Berean Bible Church City Campus located at 604 South H Street Broken Bow.
Memorials may be made to Merna Rescue or Custer Care Center. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Military Honors.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 10, 2019