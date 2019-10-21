|
|
Joy Hughes Noel, 86 years, 2 months and 3 days, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25at the 180 Church, 4032 W Lark, Suite A-B, Battlefield, Mo.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the First Baptist Church, 502 Main St, in Ansley.
Joy was born Aug. 16, 1933 to Garnett and Florence (Miller) Hughes in Rockville. She attended high school in Litchfield and later received her GED.
Joy completed coursework for Certification in Executive Housekeeping from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and taught courses in floor care at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte.
Joy retired after 20- plus years of service as Director of Environmental Services, first at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Hospital in Broken Bow and then at Great Plains Regional Medical Center in North Platte.
Joy is preceded in death by her father Garnett Hughes; mother Florence Hughes; brother Reggie Hughes; sister Opel Hughes; first husband Warren Keith Clay,; and second husband Laverne Rector.
Joy is survived by children and spouses Dale Clay and wife Nancy of Lincoln, Gary Clay and wife Lois of Broken Bow, Gerri Bader of Broken Bow, Vickie Pearson and husband Dave of Wahoo, Kelly Clay and wife Tami of Hastings and Chris Rector and wife Sara of Gibbon; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Elton Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and companion Robert Newland; and other relatives and friends.
