Judith "Judy" Maxine Weber, 81, of Sargent, Neb., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Community Memorial Health in Burwell.
Judy was born Aug. 13, 1938 in Creede, Colo. to Carol (Channel) and Leland Arthur Jenne into a family of six other brothers and sisters.
Judy was adopted by Loren and Fern Ferguson in 1941 at the age of 2, after they searched over three years for a little girl to adopt. She was welcomed by her new brothers, Lyle and Robert.
Judy was united in marriage to Glen Weber in Arapahoe, Colo. on Feb. 4, 1960. One child born to them, a son Robert Glen Weber, on Jan. 26, 1967.
Judy not only moved to Nebraska with her husband, she became a Nebraskan for the rest of her life. She was a faithful follower of her husband's music. He played with a host of talented musicians, and they made life-long friends through music all over the state of Nebraska, Colorado, and South Dakota.
They farmed in Loup County for several years, and Judy drove a rural school bus route with their own vehicle. They bought the Conoco gas station, Taylor Oil, in the 1970s. Judy was the bookkeeper while Glen covered the gas deliveries, tire repair and oil changes.
Many Sunday nights were spent with Glen and Elva Stevens of Taylor, playing cards or "marbles," otherwise known as Aggravation. Judy and Elva spent many sunny summer days fishing. Many vacations were taken in Colorado to spend time with Judy's brother, Lyle, and his wife, Josie, from Minnesota, and Bob and his wife, Jean, of Denver, and their children, Craig and Robbie.
She was joyfully reunited with her brothers and sisters by birth in the late 1970s - brothers Charles "Chuck" Jenne and Ronald Coffey and sisters Carolyn Parr, Barbara Johnson and Geri Sanders. Her oldest brother Robert died several years prior while still in his teens.
They had many friends in the law enforcement community and churches.
This relationship with Fathers and parishioners led them to join the Catholic faith, sponsored by Vivian and Clarence Damratowski of Loup City.
Glen lived his final years in the Sargent Nursing Home. Judy stayed faithfully by his side for loving support, comfort and care until he passed away in 2008.
Judy's hobbies included sewing, macramé, quilting, needlepoint and painting. She loved to make things for others. She made quilts and stuffed animals for various organizations in the area, and loved to paint everyday objects like cream cans, circular saw blades, fences, and ceramics as well as canvas.
Judy was also devoted to her grandchildren Eleanor (Elly) of Bozeman Mont. and Patrick of Overland Park, Kans., creating many homemade gifts for their birthdays and Christmas presents every year.
Survivors include her son Robert Weber of Sargent, two grandchildren, adopted brother Robert Ferguson of Denver, brothers Ron Coffey of Oregon and Chuck Jenne of Montana and a sister Caroline Parr of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen; a brother; two sisters; an adopted brothe; a brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell.
Memorials may be made to the Sargent Fire & Rescue or the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.
Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 16, 4-6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 20, 2020