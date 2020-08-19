Judson G. Burns, 81, of Mason City, Neb. passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Elwood Care Center. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20 at the Mason City Cemetery.
Judson was born Jan. 2, 1939 near Mason City to Joel Hayden and Mabel (Lewis) Burns. He attended Tufford Country School before graduating from Mason City High School. Judson enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduation.
On Sept. 14, 1958, Judson was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Janice Lucas, in Mason City. The couple began a lifetime of ranching south of Ansley. Judson enjoyed working at sale barns, hunting and bullhead fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janice of Mason City; children Teresa (Kelly) Smith of Kearney, Trenton (Liz) Burns of Hazard, Tracy (Jacque) Burns of Kearney and Terence (Danielle) Burns of Oxford; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Gerald (Sally) Burns of Atkinson; sister-in-law Peggy (Rick) Horn of Kenesaw; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Judson was preceded by his parents; brother Marvin "Sandy" Burns; nephew Shawn P. Burns; and sister-in-law Donna Johnson.