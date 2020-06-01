Judy Berniece Jacobsen, 73, of Grand Island, Neb. went to her Heavenly Home Friday, May 29, 2020 with her family by her side after being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) last summer.
Service and celebration of Judy's life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3rd at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Friends and extended family are invited to join the service which will be live-streamed via Facebook on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning 15 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery. There is a time of visitation from 10:30-11 a.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Judy was born March 30, 1947 in Broken Bow, the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Rosalie (Faye) Pracht. She grew up and received her education in Broken Bow before going to Beauty school in Kearney.
On Feb. 13, 1966 she married Gerald "Jerry" Jacobsen. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Germany while Jerry was in the Army. After moving back to the states Judy was a homemaker while her children were little living in Central City.
After all her children went off to school, Judy owned Mode O'Day Clothing Store while her husband owned Redman's Shoes next door in Central City. The family relocated to Hastings and Judy worked as a Department Manager in the Children's Department of Walmart for many years.
In 1996 they bought an acreage in Doniphan where Judy enjoyed being outside taking care of the landscape and filling up her barn with the "Antique Treasures" she would find while going to auctions and garage sales. The couple downsized and moved to Grand Island in 2016.
Judy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a Hospice volunteer for AseraCare for many years. In 2009 she was the Volunteer of the Year for Nebraska's Hospice and Palliative Care Association.
Judy was very crafty and loved to decorate. She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for her children/grandchildren over the years and had made special baby blankets for future children in her family. She made each of her grandchildren's Baptismal Outfits and had some made already for her great-grandchildren for when they will be baptized.
Judy's "love language" was cooking for her family. A fabulous cook, there was always an abundance of delicious rolls, pies, etc. for their gatherings.
Those who cherish Judy's memory include Gerald, her husband of 54 years; children Kimberly Ann (Kirk) Schroeder of Fairbury, Gary (Laura) Jacobsen of Aurora and Rebecca "Becky" (Todd) Bogner of Grand Island; six beloved grandchildren Ethan (Sarah) Schroeder, Mikaela (Matt) Gerdes, Coebin Bogner, Kenley Bogner, Owen Jacobsen and Gavin Jacobsen; two equally beloved great-grandchildren Kaylin Ann Gerdes and Oden Dallas Schroeder; brother Bob (Laurell) Pracht of Arizona; and sister Jean (Bill) Batten of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Sue Fieldgrove and Wanda Johnson; and brother Kenneth Pracht.
The family would like to extend prayers and heart-felt thanks to Dr. Isaac Berg for his dedication to Judy over the years; to several nurses for their loving care and support Trista, Kelly, Kim, Sherrie and Dana; and a special social worker Heather.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland in the ALS. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.