Judy Marlene Lyon, the middle daughter of Wayne and Lois (Condon) Lyon, was born Feb. 22, 1949, at Broken Bow, Neb.
She passed away May 27, 2020 at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings at the age of 71 years, three months, and five days.
Judy was baptized at the Methodist Church in Merna. Her grade school years were spent at Merna Public School. Judy graduated from Anselmo-Merna High School with the class of 1967 and later attended Kearney State College.
Judy had learned to play the trumpet in school and became very proficient at it. She would often practice playing her trumpet in the shop and anyone who happened to be in the farmyard was treated to her beautiful music.
She was a very caring person, always willing to assist her family members. She loved spending time with her nephews and nieces and their families. Being a bit of a competitor, challenging them at a game of cards or board games was a delight for her.
Judy had many health issues that slowed her down but she always maintained her sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Lois Lyon; and niece-in-law Colleen Rush, wife of Judy's nephew Terry.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Jackie Rush (Jack) of Marana, Ariz. and Jodene Clabaugh (Steve) of Nelson. She leaves behind nephews and nieces Terry Rush of Merna, Tim Rush (Renea) of Grand Island, Traci Rush of Lincoln, Todd Clabaugh (Wendy) of Elm Creek, and Travis Clabaugh (Missy) of Sioux Center, Iowa; great-nephews and great-nieces Nick Rush (Katie) of Merna, Stephan Rush (Siera) of Merna, Colton Rush of Lincoln, Cody Rush (Emily) of Lincoln, Andrea Hermance (Jacob), of Marshalltown, Iowa, Taylor and Katelyn Beck of Lincoln, Brooke and Gage Clabaugh of Elm Creek, Andrew Arbogast of Seattle, Wash., Bella Harrington (David) of Watertown, S.D. and Charli Clabaugh of Sioux Center, Iowa; five great-great nephews; and two great-great nieces.
Graveside and inurnment service were Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating.
Condolences may be sent to Govier Brothers Mortuary, 542 S. 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822, www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers of Broken Bow was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.