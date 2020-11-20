June Bell Stone, 85, of Gordon, Neb. passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Gordon Countryside Care Nursing Home.



She was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Custer County to Carl and Thelma Chrisp.



As a young girl she lived with her family on a ranch near Broken Bow where she graduated high school and went on to Kearney State College. Subsequently she taught school at several country schools in rural areas of central Nebraska.



On Aug. 19, 1956, she married Raymond L. Stone at a country church, the Lillian Church of Christ. For a few years they lived in Thedford then Mullen before they moved to Gordon Nebraska in 1964 where they remained. They were married for 64 years.



She was a teacher aide in Gordon for many years. She enjoyed sewing, plants, flowers, playing bridge, and above all, church and her prayer group.



She was a member of the Gordon Church of God and taught Sunday school. She took great and caring pleasure in her family, church, and friends, an eternal servant of God.



June was preceded in death by her parents; brother Clarence Chrisp; sister Imogene Regorrah; and grandson Travis Brown.



Survivors include her husband Raymond; two sons Randy Stone of Gordon and Brian Stone of Gering; three daughters Sheryl Brown of Lincoln, Tammy Stone of Lincoln and Brenda Stone of Gering; brother Jerry Chrisp of Hershey; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Services officiated by Rev. George L. Jones were at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Gordon Church of God June was laid to rest in the Gordon Cemetery.



The family suggests memorials to the Gordon Church of God and may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

