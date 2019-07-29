|
Karen E. Gibson of Cozad passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Emerald Care Nursing in Cozad at the age of 77.
Karen was born Dec. 8, 1941 on the Rockwell Place in Custer County, Neb. to Solomon Cass and Hazel Marilla (Wagoner) Jackson. The family later moved to a sod house in Yellow Dog canyon and eventually settled in Berwyn. She graduated from Broken Bow High School.
On April 29, 1961, she married Robert Gibson at Berwyn. Together they built a business, a couple of homes and a family.
Three children were born into the family, Susan, James and Kate.
Karen enjoyed crosswords, good food, wine and sewing superhero capes for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant brother Richard; sisters Christina Neth and husband Donzel and Irene Price and husband Otto.
She is survived by her three children Susan (Ron) Sheppardson of Ord, James (Deena) Gibson of Merna and Kate (Joel) Carlson of Cozad; eleven grandchildren Chris (Jennifer) Woodward, Matt (Ashley) Woodward, Riliegh (Kelsey) Woodward, Jacob, Brytin, Journie and Seth Woodward, Danielle Gibson, Cameron Gibson, Braylee and Hadley Carlson; and seven great-grandchildren Kasey, Nolan, Nathan, Natilie, Nelsen, Hardrian and Aurelius.
Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be directed to the family in her name for later designation.
Services will be Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Casket will be closed. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation with casket closed will be Monday 1 -5 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 1, 2019