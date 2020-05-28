Karla Le (Olson) Nansel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karla Le (Olson) Nansel, 79, of Arnold, Neb., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

Karla was born March 9, 1941 to Leonard and Leuna (Harwager) Olson in Arnold.

She grew up in Arnold and graduated from Arnold High School in 1958. She married Ralph Nansel on June 25, 1959 and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Ralph and Karla were blessed with Brad, Tami and Danny.

Karla lived her entire life in Arnold and was active in the community and the United Methodist Church. She started the Arnold Scrarlett O Hottus in March, 2004, serving as the Queen.

Karla was a huge animal lover and always had a house cat, Tigger being the last one.

She loved all of her family dearly and was so proud of all of them. One of her greatest joys was taking her grandsons and their friends fishing and hunting before they were old enough to drive and then later going to Omaha, shopping, and lunching with her granddaughter, and attending as many of her activities as she could.

She loved to read and watch old movies. Taking care of her grand dogs and any kids, she felt blessed with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was happiest when they were all around her dinner table and loved having her sister and brother helping.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Leuna Olson; brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne and Wilma Nansel and Ken and Charlotte Nansel; brothers-in-law Bob Sheets, Dale Clark, Gary Bassett and Lawrence Coleman.

Karla is survived by her husband Ralph; children Brad (Connie) Nansel, Tami (Leo) Kleffman and Danny Nansel; grandchildren Brandon (Amy) Nansel, Bryce Nansel and Nicole Kleffman; great-grandchildren Braxton, Maddie and Carter; sister Karen Olson; brother Denny Olson; sisters-in-law Theda Coleman, Ardith Clark and Shirley Bassett; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 1-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home. Due to the recent health concern we follow the mandated 10 people maximum rule.

Services for the family will be held Saturday, May 30 at the United Methodist Church in Arnold with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Center or Arnold Fire Department. Words of encouragement can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com at 10:30 a.m., May 30.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 28 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
May 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Ralph and family. Karla's smile will be greatly misses. She was very special.
Jerry & Sharon Potter
Friend
May 28, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to the family. Have lots of fond memories. Prayers with you. RIP Carla
Dani (DeLosh) Vassar
Family
May 28, 2020
Sorry to read about Karla. Thinking of you all.
Arvid & Althea Wiest
Friend
May 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all the family. I remember her fondly.
Betty Hughes
Friend
May 28, 2020
Karla was so cheerful when she came to visit at the care home. She was so caring and spent a lot of time there. She showed her concern about Jacinda and gave me tips to help her. So sorry to hear about her passing. Our deepest sympathy to Ralph and family.
Jeanie Peterson
Friend
May 28, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I hope God comforts your hearts and minds in your time of need. Aunt Karla was a wonderful woman, who would make anyone smile. I remember her hugs being warm and loving. She was a wonderful woman to chat with and catch up. She truly will be missed. My family is sending you all of the love we can. If you need anything, do not hesitate to reach out.


With lots of prayers, positive thoughts, and love.
Courtnie and Leah Nansel
Family
May 27, 2020
Condolences to the family
Weldon Wilhelm
May 27, 2020
Love & Prayers to Karla's family. We are so sorry to hear about her. She was always such an upbeat
beautiful lady & we enjoyed her anytime we saw her. I am sure Ila met her at Heaven's door. There are so
many wonderful Angels waiting for us to join them. Our deepest sympathy to Ralph and your family. May God Bless you & ease the ache in your hearts.
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Your Mom was a very special lady. I still remember when my Dad was taking treatments and I got to come stay with Your family. She will be missed by many.
Robin (Flint) Crowley
Friend
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lea Ann Edelman
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Loved my beautiful cousin Karla. Prayers are with her family at this time
Joni Conley-Thomas
Family
May 27, 2020
Karla was the most delightful person to visit with! Sympathy to the family. Jenny and stuart prentice
Jenny Prentice
May 27, 2020
Prayers and sympathy to you Ralph and family on your loss of Karla. Thinking of you all at this time. May God bless you .
Leon & Bonnie Weinman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved