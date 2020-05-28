Karla Le (Olson) Nansel, 79, of Arnold, Neb., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Karla was born March 9, 1941 to Leonard and Leuna (Harwager) Olson in Arnold.
She grew up in Arnold and graduated from Arnold High School in 1958. She married Ralph Nansel on June 25, 1959 and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Ralph and Karla were blessed with Brad, Tami and Danny.
Karla lived her entire life in Arnold and was active in the community and the United Methodist Church. She started the Arnold Scrarlett O Hottus in March, 2004, serving as the Queen.
Karla was a huge animal lover and always had a house cat, Tigger being the last one.
She loved all of her family dearly and was so proud of all of them. One of her greatest joys was taking her grandsons and their friends fishing and hunting before they were old enough to drive and then later going to Omaha, shopping, and lunching with her granddaughter, and attending as many of her activities as she could.
She loved to read and watch old movies. Taking care of her grand dogs and any kids, she felt blessed with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was happiest when they were all around her dinner table and loved having her sister and brother helping.
Karla was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Leuna Olson; brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne and Wilma Nansel and Ken and Charlotte Nansel; brothers-in-law Bob Sheets, Dale Clark, Gary Bassett and Lawrence Coleman.
Karla is survived by her husband Ralph; children Brad (Connie) Nansel, Tami (Leo) Kleffman and Danny Nansel; grandchildren Brandon (Amy) Nansel, Bryce Nansel and Nicole Kleffman; great-grandchildren Braxton, Maddie and Carter; sister Karen Olson; brother Denny Olson; sisters-in-law Theda Coleman, Ardith Clark and Shirley Bassett; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 1-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home. Due to the recent health concern we follow the mandated 10 people maximum rule.
Services for the family will be held Saturday, May 30 at the United Methodist Church in Arnold with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Center or Arnold Fire Department. Words of encouragement can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com at 10:30 a.m., May 30.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 28 to Jun. 7, 2020.