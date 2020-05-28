I am sorry for your loss. I hope God comforts your hearts and minds in your time of need. Aunt Karla was a wonderful woman, who would make anyone smile. I remember her hugs being warm and loving. She was a wonderful woman to chat with and catch up. She truly will be missed. My family is sending you all of the love we can. If you need anything, do not hesitate to reach out.





With lots of prayers, positive thoughts, and love.

Courtnie and Leah Nansel

Family