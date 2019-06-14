Kathryn "Kay" VanDervoort peacefully passed away in her sleep Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.



She was born Oct. 6, 1945 in Libertyville, Ill. but lived in 12 different states where she made lasting friends for life.



Kay was a very talented artist and free spirit with a great sense of humor who loved to make people laugh.

Her love of Native American art and travel throughout the western United States served as the inspiration for over 40 years of beautifully detailed drawings, carvings, beadwork, and paintings. She also loved dancing, bird watching, bowling, reading, puzzles, and writing poetry.



Kay supported the troops, believed in UFOs and loved dogs. But the thing she loved most of all was being with her friends and family, especially when a game of Yahtzee or Scrabble was involved. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.



Kay was preceded in death by her father Vincent Rand; her mother Marjorie VanDervoort; her sister Linda D'Orazio; two children Christy Baez of Anchorage, Alaska and Patrick Milligan of Pompano Beach, Fla.; brother Phil VanDervoort of Piedmont, S.D; sister Janet Klein of Homer, Ark.; and granddaughters Isabella Baez of Anchorage, Alaska and Annie Baez of Glendale, Ariz.



A small private celebration of life with Kay's friends and family was held in Greensboro, N.C. Friday, June 14. In lieu of flowers, donations were requested to the American Audubon Society (https://www.audubon.org).



Published in Custer County Chief on June 20, 2019