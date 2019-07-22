On July 20, 2019 the world stopped - for the briefest of moments – so Keith Dale Smith, surrounded by his loved ones, could step off, passing peacefully from this world to the next.



Keith was born June 8, 1934 to Kenneth A. Smith and Myrtle M. (Beck) at their Custer County home. He attended school in a one-room school house.



Keith enlisted in the Army Jan. 3, 1956. Upon completion of basic training at Ft Chaffee, Ark. he was transferred to The Ordnance School Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland where he received training in automotive repair. He was transferred to Ladd Airforce base Fairbanks, Ala. as a member of the 136th Ord. Company where he thoroughly enjoyed his time making lifelong friends, completing his high school education and taking many pictures.



After Keith was honorably discharged from active duty Oct. 7, 1958 he returned to Cozad and worked at the local alfalfa mills and Tenneco Automotive plant. Later he returned to his parent's home-place to farm and raise cattle between Cozad and Callaway.



On April 13, 1968 he married the love of his life Darlene Feddersen of Oconto and was blessed with three daughters. He loved classic cars, western swing music, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be remembered by many for playing outside with his grandchildren and sharing his love of his farm.



His three daughters, six grandchildren and great-granddaughter were a special joy to him.



He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Darlene of Cozad; daughters Karmen (Mark) Morse of Cozad, Kanda (Allen) Steenbock of Olathe, Kan. and Kyla (Jess) Putnam Jr. of Minden; six grandchildren Amberlyn (Nick) Cullers of Cozad, Kolton Morse of Cozad, Tyler Steenbock of Olathe, Kan., Tanner Steenbock of Olathe, Kan. Jake Putnam of Minden and Ashtynn Putnam of Minden; and great-granddaughter Hayzlee Cullers, of Cozad; sister Marlene (Junior) Watermeier of Burr; brother Kerschiel (Kathy) Smith of Allen, Texas; sister-in-law Karen Smith of Edina, Minn.; and numerous friends and relatives.



Keith was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Myrtle Smith of Oconto; brother Kermit Smith of Edina, Minn.: aunts and uncles-in-law, Enid (Howard) Griffith of Cozad, Linnea (Charles) Dillon of Cozad and Ardeth (Richard) Richards of Cozad.



Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to Central Plains Home and Hospice.



Services will be Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 1-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home. Published in Custer County Chief on July 25, 2019