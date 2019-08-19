|
Kenneth C. McGown, 91, of Broken Bow, Neb passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be Friday, Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Pioneer Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Kenneth was born Dec. 9, 1927 in the Round Valley area to Edward William and Nellie (Shaw) McGown. At a young age the family moved to the Ortello Valley area near Anselmo.
Kenneth attended school and graduated from Anselmo High School in 1945. After high school he went to work for S.E. Smith & Sons Lumber Yard in Anselmo.
On May 25, 1968, Kenneth married Mildred Biggerstaff. The couple made their home in Anselmo, then later moved to Broken Bow, where Kenneth started to work for Books Lumber Yard until they closed, then Kenneth went to work for Mead Lumber until he retired.
Kenneth enjoyed working at his jobs, carpentry projects, laying carpet, a little gambling, helping others with their projects and playing with their grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by stepsons Gerald (Philomen) Dickinson of Centennial, Colo. and Charles (Jo) Dickinson of Thermopolis, Wyo.; Mildred's nephew Delbert Dean (Marge) Christy of Sparks, Nev. that she and first husband Gerald Dickinson raised; nephew Gene McGown of Anselmo; nine grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Mildred; two brothers Frank and Jim; sister Opal; and nephew Wayne McGown.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 22, 2019