Home

POWERED BY

Services
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
For more information about
Kenneth Stallbaumer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Oconto, NE
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Oconto, NE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Oconto, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Stallbaumer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John Stallbaumer


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth John Stallbaumer Obituary
Kenneth John Stallbaumer, 80, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Oconto, Neb. with Cecelia, his wife of 52 years, by his side.

Kenneth was born Feb. 10, 1939 on the north bank of Turkey Creek near Seneca, Kan. to Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer.

He attended St. Mary's Schools in the St. Benedict community. In 1961 he was drafted by the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany.   After his military service ended, he returned to work on the family farm.

In 1966 he married Cecelia Kloeker at St. Gregory's Catholic Church is Marysville, Kan. They moved to Oconto in February 1970. He continued to farm and ranch until retirement. 

Kenneth enjoyed being part of the Oconto community where he was an active member of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oconto and Callaway. He enjoyed woodworking and welding and served on various boards: Wood River Township, St. Mary's Church, The Farmers Bank, Oconto Rural Fire and the Farm Service Agency as well as with being a 4-H woodworking leader and volunteer fireman. 

Kenneth is survived by his wife Cecelia; children Colette Stallbaumer (Warren) of Seattle, Wash., Brad Stallbaumer (Renee) of Humphrey, Sharon Gibney (Roger) of Cottage Grove, Minn., Curtis Stallbaumer (Marla) of Oconto; Kathleen Stallbaumer of Oconto and Marjorie Steever, of York; 12 grandchildren; brothers Patrick (Patricia) of Topeka, Kan. and Edward (Arvilla) of Topeka, Kan.; sisters Blanch Haug (Lambert) of Abilene, Kan., Joan (Marvin) Steinlage of Seneca, Kan., Anna Marie (Tom) Hiestand of Fargo, N.D.: sister-In-Law Patricia Stallbaumer of Seneca, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clarence and James; and sisters Theresa Marie and Edith Deters (Francis).

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Oconto, American Legion Post 250 and Oconto Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto with Father Thomas Gudipalli and Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Oconto with Military Honors. A visitation will be held Monday evening 5:30-7 p.m. with Rosary service to follow at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
Download Now