|
|
Kenneth John Stallbaumer, 80, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Oconto, Neb. with Cecelia, his wife of 52 years, by his side.
Kenneth was born Feb. 10, 1939 on the north bank of Turkey Creek near Seneca, Kan. to Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer.
He attended St. Mary's Schools in the St. Benedict community. In 1961 he was drafted by the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. After his military service ended, he returned to work on the family farm.
In 1966 he married Cecelia Kloeker at St. Gregory's Catholic Church is Marysville, Kan. They moved to Oconto in February 1970. He continued to farm and ranch until retirement.
Kenneth enjoyed being part of the Oconto community where he was an active member of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oconto and Callaway. He enjoyed woodworking and welding and served on various boards: Wood River Township, St. Mary's Church, The Farmers Bank, Oconto Rural Fire and the Farm Service Agency as well as with being a 4-H woodworking leader and volunteer fireman.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Cecelia; children Colette Stallbaumer (Warren) of Seattle, Wash., Brad Stallbaumer (Renee) of Humphrey, Sharon Gibney (Roger) of Cottage Grove, Minn., Curtis Stallbaumer (Marla) of Oconto; Kathleen Stallbaumer of Oconto and Marjorie Steever, of York; 12 grandchildren; brothers Patrick (Patricia) of Topeka, Kan. and Edward (Arvilla) of Topeka, Kan.; sisters Blanch Haug (Lambert) of Abilene, Kan., Joan (Marvin) Steinlage of Seneca, Kan., Anna Marie (Tom) Hiestand of Fargo, N.D.: sister-In-Law Patricia Stallbaumer of Seneca, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clarence and James; and sisters Theresa Marie and Edith Deters (Francis).
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Oconto, American Legion Post 250 and Oconto Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto with Father Thomas Gudipalli and Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Oconto with Military Honors. A visitation will be held Monday evening 5:30-7 p.m. with Rosary service to follow at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 15, 2019