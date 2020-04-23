|
Kenneth L. Eberle was born April 25, 1949 to Raymond and Helen (Johnson) Eberle in Loup City Neb.
He departed this life Saturday April 18, 2020, seven days short of his 71st birthday.
He was the second child of four and lived by Ravenna. He grew up on a farm just outside of Mason City. He attended school in Mason City up until the high school closed after his junior year. He then graduated from Loup City high school in 1967. Kenny went to work at the Ordinance Plant in Grand Island.
He was united in marriage to Cathie (Lucas) on July 6th, 1968. They made their home in Ravenna.
Kenny worked at the Cheese Plant driving a milk truck. They later moved to Mason City and he went to work at Becton Dickinson in Broken Bow. He worked for BD for 30 years and went to England to help start a new plant. When Kenny had heart problems, he retired from BD.
During this time the couple moved to Ansley, where their children were raised - son, Shane Eberle, born in 1974, of Ansley and daughter, Sheila Hoffman, born in 1983, of Belleville, Kan. The family moved out to the farm west of Ansley in 1992.
Kenny was proud of his farm and enjoyed his tractors and cows. He had five grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
In 2002 he and Cathie went to England and Ireland with friends. They also made several trips to Wisconsin to visit a friend Kenny had worked with at BD.
Kenny enjoyed spending time with his family, grand kids, and friends. He never met a stranger, he enjoyed sharing stories and a good laugh with everyone he met.
He will be forever remembered by his wife Cathie, son Shane, grandsons Matthew, Evan and Brayden of Ansley, daughter Sheila Hoffman, husband Blake, grandson Jayce and granddaughter Brynlee of Belleville Kansas. His mother Helen, brothers Duane and Donnie and sister Judy, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father Raymond.
A private family funeral service will be held Thursday April 23, 2020 at 10:00 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Rev. Tim Peterson officiating.
To view the live feed for the funeral service, follow the link https://youtu.be/np9h7G7ly_0. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery in Mason City, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ansley Rescue team. A viewing will be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people are allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make the decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of health and the health of the community.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 30, 2020