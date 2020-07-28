Kenneth LeRoy Richards, 79, of Purdum, Neb. passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.
Kenneth LeRoy Richards was born on August 3, 1940 in Ansley to Wilson and Edith (Henion) Richards. Kenneth attended grade school in Sargent and high school in Halsey. After school Kenneth worked for Sandhills Construction of Halsey.
On Dec. 31, 1960 Kenneth married Inez Jones. The couple moved to Ogallala where Kenneth worked for TRW. They then moved to Kearney where he worked for Rockwell for five to six years, then Eaton for 19 years. After retiring in 1996 the couple moved to Purdum.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Inez of Purdum; four daughters Tamra (Carl) Larson of Loup City, Bonita Richards of Ravenna, Connie (Rod) Roeder of Kearney and Carla Richards of Purdum; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Cary of Callaway; brother-in-law Floyd Haines of Callaway; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Wilson and Edith; two sisters Cleo and Beverly; brother Dennis; and grandson Christopher.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Al Jessup officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Memorials will be designated at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.