Sandhills rancher Ken Smith passed away in his home surrounded by his family, on June 21, 2020.
Kenneth Ray Smith was born April 1, 1941 to Everett and Irene (Clapper) Smith, the seventh of eight children, in Ainsworth, Neb.
He attended K-8th grade at Chain Lake School Dist. 19. He graduated from Ainsworth High School with the class of 1958.
Following graduation, Ken joined the military, proudly serving his country in the US Navy from Jan. 30, 1959, in Omaha and was honorably discharged June 29, 1962, at Saufley Field, Pensacola, Fla., which included 6 months of extended service during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Ken married his high school sweetheart G. Jeanne Gilliland on July 30, 1960 while home on leave. Daughter Pam ("Doc") was born while they were stationed in Pensacola.
Following discharge, Ken was employed by Drybred Herefords, Wilbur and Gene Drybred, south of Valentinewhere daughters Kendy ("Sam") and Konny ("Zeke") were born. In 1965, Ken was employed by Lawrence and Georgia Peterson of Newportwhere daughter Kim ("Shorty") completed the family.
In 1974 Ken and Jeanne purchased his family's ranch where they made their home and currently reside. Ken was a good cowman and horseman; he was a conscientious steward of the beloved Sandhills.
Ken was honored to be the first inductee into the Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame. He served in the Sandhills Cattle Association and a recipient of Conservation Awards and Outstanding Farm/Ranch Family. Ken was a supporter of the Brown County Fair, sponsoring the Saddle Bronc Riding Buckle, and was an Honorary FFA member for his support. He was a past Lector and Eucharistic Minister in the St. Pius X Parish. He never met a stranger. His most precious pride and joy were his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Irene; his in-laws Ralph and Delia Gilliland; siblings John, Helen, Clifford, Wayne, Dallas and Gordon; granddaughter Angel Yankowski; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 60 years Jeanne Smith; daughters Pam (Marve) Schmitz, Kendy (Turk) Blake, Konny (Larry) Zeigler and Kim Yankowski; grandchildren Lezley (Jess) Koubek, Tyler Schmitz, Squeak (Hannah) Schmitz, Laura (Danny) Priest, Layne (Darin) Priest, Kolby (Tamra) Blake, Kade Blake, Zac (Katelyn Utter) Zeigler, Heidi Zeigler, Robyn Zeigler, Nate Yankowski and Kori (Dallas) McCarville; great-grandchildren Tate and Tailey Koubek, Trypp and Milo Schmitz, MaKenna and Draiden Priest, Alyvia and Wrenley Priest, Owen, Caitlyn and Eliott Blake, Rowdy Zeigler, Dillon, Anna and Walker Zeigler, Suttyn Zeigler and Bristol and Briar McCarville; sister Carol (Don) Lauf of Kansas City, Mo.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Beverly Smith of Ainsworth, Donna Smith of Maryville, Mo., Barb and Delbert Fullerton of Gothenburg, and Carole and Mike Witt of Valentine. He was a special Uncle Ken to numerous nieces and nephews and called "Papa" by many.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 26 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth with Father Mike Wetovick and Father Louis Nollette officiating.
Music was provided by Nichole Flynn and DeAnn Morse with the congregational singing, "In The Garden," "Amazing Grace," "Supper Of The Lord" and "On The Wings Of A Dove." Scripture readings were given by Lorraine Pozehl and Carolyn Clark. The obituary was read by Bruce Beebout.
Ken was carried by wagon and escorted by his grandsons on horseback to his final resting place in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military Honors were conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post #79.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in Ken's name for a future designation. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was entrusted with the service arrangements. Please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Kenneth Ray Smith was born April 1, 1941 to Everett and Irene (Clapper) Smith, the seventh of eight children, in Ainsworth, Neb.
He attended K-8th grade at Chain Lake School Dist. 19. He graduated from Ainsworth High School with the class of 1958.
Following graduation, Ken joined the military, proudly serving his country in the US Navy from Jan. 30, 1959, in Omaha and was honorably discharged June 29, 1962, at Saufley Field, Pensacola, Fla., which included 6 months of extended service during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Ken married his high school sweetheart G. Jeanne Gilliland on July 30, 1960 while home on leave. Daughter Pam ("Doc") was born while they were stationed in Pensacola.
Following discharge, Ken was employed by Drybred Herefords, Wilbur and Gene Drybred, south of Valentinewhere daughters Kendy ("Sam") and Konny ("Zeke") were born. In 1965, Ken was employed by Lawrence and Georgia Peterson of Newportwhere daughter Kim ("Shorty") completed the family.
In 1974 Ken and Jeanne purchased his family's ranch where they made their home and currently reside. Ken was a good cowman and horseman; he was a conscientious steward of the beloved Sandhills.
Ken was honored to be the first inductee into the Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame. He served in the Sandhills Cattle Association and a recipient of Conservation Awards and Outstanding Farm/Ranch Family. Ken was a supporter of the Brown County Fair, sponsoring the Saddle Bronc Riding Buckle, and was an Honorary FFA member for his support. He was a past Lector and Eucharistic Minister in the St. Pius X Parish. He never met a stranger. His most precious pride and joy were his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Irene; his in-laws Ralph and Delia Gilliland; siblings John, Helen, Clifford, Wayne, Dallas and Gordon; granddaughter Angel Yankowski; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 60 years Jeanne Smith; daughters Pam (Marve) Schmitz, Kendy (Turk) Blake, Konny (Larry) Zeigler and Kim Yankowski; grandchildren Lezley (Jess) Koubek, Tyler Schmitz, Squeak (Hannah) Schmitz, Laura (Danny) Priest, Layne (Darin) Priest, Kolby (Tamra) Blake, Kade Blake, Zac (Katelyn Utter) Zeigler, Heidi Zeigler, Robyn Zeigler, Nate Yankowski and Kori (Dallas) McCarville; great-grandchildren Tate and Tailey Koubek, Trypp and Milo Schmitz, MaKenna and Draiden Priest, Alyvia and Wrenley Priest, Owen, Caitlyn and Eliott Blake, Rowdy Zeigler, Dillon, Anna and Walker Zeigler, Suttyn Zeigler and Bristol and Briar McCarville; sister Carol (Don) Lauf of Kansas City, Mo.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Beverly Smith of Ainsworth, Donna Smith of Maryville, Mo., Barb and Delbert Fullerton of Gothenburg, and Carole and Mike Witt of Valentine. He was a special Uncle Ken to numerous nieces and nephews and called "Papa" by many.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 26 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth with Father Mike Wetovick and Father Louis Nollette officiating.
Music was provided by Nichole Flynn and DeAnn Morse with the congregational singing, "In The Garden," "Amazing Grace," "Supper Of The Lord" and "On The Wings Of A Dove." Scripture readings were given by Lorraine Pozehl and Carolyn Clark. The obituary was read by Bruce Beebout.
Ken was carried by wagon and escorted by his grandsons on horseback to his final resting place in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military Honors were conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post #79.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in Ken's name for a future designation. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was entrusted with the service arrangements. Please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.