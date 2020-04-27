|
|
Kent Michael "Mike" Smith was born Sept. 28,1951 to Dale and Grace Hunt Smith in Ansley Neb. He passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 69.
He lived in Ansley where he worked for many years in road construction and other jobs and later moved to Canton, S.D., managing a hot mix plant, before making his final move to Clearwater, Fla. where he again managed a very large hot mix plant. Mike was very successful in his career and was truly cherished by the industry.
After a devoted lifetime of extremely hard work, he spent time with his best friend and confidant, Pistol Pete, working in his garage on his wood-working. Among many other things, he built a scaled-down hot mix plant; he was certainly very gifted.
Mike made many, many friends throughout life and in his later years in his neighbors in Clearwater. He was delighted to be a part of his tight-knit neighboring family who worked closely together during Hurricane Irma when his neighborhood was without power for almost a month.
He was always a very kind and giving person who was always looking for ways to help those he loved and befriended. Mike never met a stranger and all strangers had a friend in Mike.
He loved talking about politics, studying history, reading and he spent his evenings in his garage listening to old-time radio while smoking a fine cigar.
Survivors include his closest friend Pistol Pete; three children Christa Smith of Jacksonville Fla., Jon Smith of Canton S.D.,and Amanda Smith of Oldsmar Fla.; his grandchildren Kaytlyn Smith of Jacksonville Fla., Payton Smith of Sioux Falls S.D., Lincoln, BriAnna, and Devon Smith of Canton S.D.; great-grandson Noah Smith of Jacksonville Fla.; brother Gary Smith of Grand Island; sister-in-law Linda Smith of Ansley; nephews Allen Smith and Jerry Smith; and nieces Deb Peterson, Pam Bauer and Jody Gavers.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Sean Smith; father Dale Smith; mother Grace Hunt Smith; brother Gayle Smith; and sister Kathy Smith.
A service honoring Mike and burial at the Ansley cemetery will be announced at a future date.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 30, 2020